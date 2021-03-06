TEWKSBURY — There is no doubt that everybody involved in any sport has missed out on a lot during the past year due to the global pandemic. From games and entire seasons being canceled to rule changes limiting when and how teams can get together, it has been a trying year for everybody in the sports world, and we are looking forward to a return to normalcy as soon as possible.
But it is unlikely there is anyone more eager to get back in action than Hebron Academy sophomore hockey player Nick Theodos of Tewksbury. While everyone has missed out on a lot, Theodos has missed more than most due to both the pandemic as well injury, which is why the talented defenseman and college prospect can’t wait to get back on the ice.
After a successful freshman season at Hebron, where he had played all 30 games as a defenseman for the Lumberjacks, Theodos, like many others, was looking forward to competing this past winter after being shut down for an extended period. It was not to be, however, as the New England Prep School Interscholastic Hockey Association (NEPSIHA) canceled its winter hockey season, forcing Theodos and others to put their careers on hold.
“It was really disappointing, because we had all spent all summer just getting ready for the season,” Theodos said from his dorm room at Hebron, while taking a momentary break from his studies. “It was a major bummer, but it is just more motivation to get ready for next season.”
The news actually got worse for Theodos from there. In an attempt to give the players some type of season, the New England Fall Prep Hockey League (NEFPHL) was launched in mid-November with a slate of 12 games scheduled. Theodos was more than happy to be a part of the Southern New England U-18 club, and was in the midst of an outstanding season when he was hit with yet another, even more significant road block, this time in the form of an injury.
Theodos had started the Fall Prep season strong with goals in consecutive games, and then continuing to put up points throughout the season. He saw his season come to a sudden end however, when he tore his MCL in a game just before Christmas, putting an end to not only his season, but also any on ice activities of any kind for several months.
After nearly ten weeks wearing a brace and getting around on crutches, Theodos was finally able to see the light at the end of the tunnel this past week when he had the brace removed and he was able to begin what will be a lengthy rehab process, including physical therapy, which will involve another four-to-six weeks of missed time before he is able to get back on the ice as a full practice participant.
Right now, he is able to skate, but is unable to participate in drills of any kind. The goal of course is to continue improving throughout the spring and summer and be ready to go when the season gets underway in November.
“I need to complete my rehab before I can go back to full contact, but I am hoping in a couple of weeks to be able to start doing drills again,” Theodos said. “It’s a struggle, but it is coming along.”
When he is able to return, he will be coming back to a Lumberjacks team that has some very high expectations for next season as they compete in the loaded NEPSIHA. The competition within the league is always fierce, with rosters loaded with players looking to move on to play in college, but Theodos is confident he and his teammates can do very well.
“I think we will be very good next year. We have a good group of guys who have been working hard to get better,” Theodos said. “I am hoping I can be one of the team leaders next year and I hope we can have a great season.”
Theodos’ coach, Jack O’Brien is also optimistic about his team’s chances, as he will bring back a roster full of experienced players. One of the players he is mot excited to have returning is Theodos, whom he saw great potential in during his freshman year.
“He logged a lot of minutes as our seventh D’man last year, 2019-20, as a Freshman and learned valuable skills needed to be successful at the New England Prep School level,” O’Brien said. “Next year in 2021-22, as a junior, Nick will be relied on regularly to make the right play/decision and help lead our locker room to a successful year all around. He is a valuable piece to the puzzle and it would be very difficult to ever have to replace what Nick brings to the table.”
O’Brien was a big part of the reason why Theodos decided to attend Hebron when he transferred from Austin Prep after his freshman year. Theodos had played with the JV team at Austin as a seventh and eighth grader, had split time between varsity and JV as a freshman, but when the opportunity at Hebron arose, Theodos jumped at the chance, even though it meant repeating his freshman year.
“I met coach O’Brien and he was such a great guy, and Hebron is just a tremendous school. It is such a great fit for me,” Theodos said. “The hockey is great, but the teachers are also great. They have helped me grow so much.”
He has also grown quite a bit as a hockey player as well, having had to take his game to an even higher level upon his arrival.
“It was a huge step up in competition,” Theodos said. “My first game was the hardest game I have ever played in my life. You are going against a lot of older kids and a lot of college bound kids. Everyone in that league wants to play in college someday.”
According to O’Brien, Theodos has an excellent opportunity to be one of those college bound players.
“Nick is a model student who takes academics, athletics and life seriously,” O’Brien said. “We are excited to continue to watch him grow as a student athlete here at Hebron Academy and we are certain we'll be watching him play in the NCAA following graduation in 2023.”
Theodos, who in addition to his hockey prowess, is also an excellent student, having achieved high honors last semester at Hebron, is hoping to take his game to the collegiate level after graduation. The only question is where and at what level.
“My ultimate goal is Division 1, but more realistically it will probably be Division 3, which is still a very high level of hockey,” Theodos said. ‘I don’t have my eyes set on any particular school yet. Hopefully I will start hearing from colleges next year or in my senior year.”
