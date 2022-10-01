TEWKSBURY – It had been 45 years since the last time the Tewksbury and Belmont High School Football teams met in a regular season game, and on Friday night the Redmen kept their winning streak intact, beating the Marauders, 40-6, to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Tewksbury previously beat Belmont in 1976 and 1977, winning 14-0 and 21-12.
In Tewksbury's home opener, the packed crowd watched the Redmen backfield dominate, led by seniors Sean Hirtle and Alex Arbogast, who both scored three touchdowns each and accounted for all of the scoring with the exception of four PAT kicks by freshman Jackson Feudo.
Hirtle finished the night with 11 carries for 122 yards and had touchdown runs of 63, 4 and 10 yards, the first coming in the second quarter and the last two coming in the third quarter. Arbogast, who missed last week's game with a recruiting trip, rushed the ball 11 times as well and finished with 115 yards. He scored on runs of 2, 38 and 40 yards.
While the offense was clicking with 331 total yards of offense, the defense was once again stellar. The run defense held Belmont to just 45 yards on 12 carries, while in the passing game, Belmont completed 15 passes but for just 87 yards, while junior Braydon Aylward came up with an interception.
“We are fortunate to be where we are at and I think our guys know that. (The 3-0 record) is great but I think we have a lot of things that we need to work on,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. “I'm not sure about that last touchdown. I didn't think that was going to happen to be honest. I'm never going to try to stick it to anybody (Belmont) had some good players and they could do some stuff. Our guys were ready. They had a great week of practice. That was a full team win from all of our guys who work on the scout team day in and day out come out and try to help us get prepared. The focus level with all of the guys has been pretty good.
“We just have to continue to get better at the things that we struggle with. We know that we’re going to need to do some things better to beat some of the better teams that we’re going to face down the road.”
Through three games this far, the Redmen have put together impressive stats on both sides of the ball. Tewksbury has outscored Danvers, Lowell and Belmont, 102-27, have outrushed those teams 708-60 and have totaled 1,055 yards of offense compared to just 435.
Defensively, Tewksbury has held opponents to an average of 20 rushing yards per game, while coming up with five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“We've had some guys who have been off to some pretty special starts. Some of the guys who you don't hear about, not the ones scoring touchdowns, like defensively we have been really good,” said Aylward. “The defensive backfield has been the biggest area of improvement. We knew that was coming and we knew that we had to play better there. Those guys work hard in knowing what our adjustments are and that kind of thing. Colby Flahive we're going to miss. He had surgery today (on his ankle) so he was up in the box watching the game and our guys were fired up for him. Braydon (Aylward), Nick DeGloria, (Michael) Sullivan, AJ Seney and Cam Kearney are the kids who have put it together for us back there and their coverage matches our pressure. They get an understanding that if we bring pressure, they can't be too deep because maybe some of the better athletes catch a ball and beat them, like that (Belmont) kid did to start the second half (but the touchdown was negated by a penalty). We've got to try to still work those things, but overall (the defensive backfield) is much more of a savvy group than what we had.”
In the first half, Belmont went three-and-out and four-and-out (incomplete pass on fourth down), and followed with three more three-and-out series. With 1:17 to go in the half, they managed a first down, which came on the final play of the half on a 10-yard completion.
The dominance continued in the second half. Belmont had a three-and-out, then Braydon Aylward came up with his interception, and four plays later Hirtle scored his last touchdown of the game to make it 33-0.
Belmont did string together a successful drive with Jayden Ardo coming in at QB and he completed several passes, including a five-yarder to Ben William for a touchdown to break the shut out. Both Ardo and the first signal-caller of the game Isais Arce-Villon had different strengths with the ball, the first could run and the second could throw the deep ball, but couldn't connect with his receivers on those attempts.
“Both of them were capable of making things happen. (Jayden Ardo) ran the ball a lot more in the last couple of weeks, of at least what we saw last week and we were concerned about losing linebacker coverage to account for him running the ball,” said Aylward.
Besides Hirtle and Arbogast, junior Hunter Johnson had 8 carries for 35 yards but he came out of the game hobbling. Speaking immediately after the game, Coach Aylward didn't know the extent of the injury.
“We've got guys who are banged up. Offensively it seems like that we always have to have guys ready and get the next guy in,” said Aylward. “Hunter (Johnson) is hobbling so my guess is it's serious or something because he never went back into the game. He's a tough kid so I'm sure he'll be back. That just goes to show that you have to have guys ready in every position and you can't lean heavily on one or two guys to do it.”
Now with three non-league games over, Tewksbury will start its MVC schedule first with North Andover at home this Friday, followed by games with Billerica, Chelmsford and Dracut.
“We have fought hard to get into the position that we're in (at 3-0). I like what we're doing upfront on both sides of the ball. Luke Shaw, Manny (Mengata), Paxson (Green) and Blake Ryder and then Sean (Hirtle) at linebacker, as well as Hunter (Johnson) and Ryan Fleming, so I thought our defense played pretty good, but all of our hard work has led us to 0-0 (league record),” said Aylward. “It’s better to go into that game with an 0-3 record, but even if we were 0-3 we would still have a 0-0 (league record). This now becomes the next stage in the season and the guys have to get focused and get ready for a real good North Andover team.
“We just have to continue to be up, continue to work hard this week in practice, keep everything together and be ready. We have a lot of new guys so even if we're rolling, it would be very easy for us to do a complete 180 on a play, so we're focusing in, the coaches have been great and we're just going to keep on pushing forward.”
