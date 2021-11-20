EASTON, MA – It’s not often that a player gets to be part of completely turning around a team or a program. But for Stonehill College senior defensive back Masyn Lorick and his Skyhawks teammates, that is exactly what they were able to do.
As a freshman at Stonehill back in 2018, Lorick, a former star at Tewksbury High, and the Skyhawks, struggled to a 2-8 record under the direction of coach Eli Gardner. Lorick saw action in nine games during that freshman season, seeing limited action while recording nine tackles on the season, but he and many of his teammates gained some valuable experience, laying the ground work for a bright future.
Fast forward to Lorick’s recently completed senior season, and the record tells a much different story, as the Skyhawks wrapped up their season this past Saturday afternoon with a 42-6 thrashing of Southern Connecticut State to finish their season at 8-2, including a 6-2 record in the Northeast-10 Conference, completely reversing the fortunes of the program from four years ago.
Lorick wasn’t alone in the reversal of fortunes for the Skyhawks of course, but he played a very big role, finishing the season with 37 tackles, which was good for fourth on the team and second among defensive backs. Lorick also had 3.5 tackles for loss on the season to go along with one interception and three pass breakups.
Lorick has been part of a Skyhawks defense that has continued to improve as the season has gone on, saving their best performances for the stretch run of the season. Stonehill has allowed just 16.9 points per game on the season, but in final three games of the campaign against Pace, Franklin Pierce and Southern Connecticut they allowed eight, seven and six points, respectively.
In the days leading up to the season finale against Southern Connecticut, Lorick talked about the possibility of completing the turnaround and finishing the season 8-2, the program’s best record since 1996, when they also went 8-2. The rebound was made especially satisfying after missing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had really developed a nice bond with each other during the COVID season, practicing together. And then our senior leadership kind of took over and set the stage for this season,” Lorick said. “We knew we had some talented kids coming in this year, with two new classes of kids who had never played before. But they blended really well with our defensive players and that allowed us to do what we did this year."
Stonehill coach Eli Gardner knows what a big role that Lorick has played in his team’s success this season, and has been proud of the way he and his classmates have dedicated themselves to improving the program. More importantly, he stresses that the success if very well deserved.
“They were 2-8 and now they have a chance to go 8-2 and flip the culture,” Gardner said in the days leading up to the Southern Connecticut game. “Part of that is about recruiting the right people, but at the end of the day, I feel like good things happen to good people and Masyn is a perfect example of that. Good things have happened for him because he has stayed here and he has worked hard for everything he has gotten.”
Which isn’t to say it has all been easy for Lorick, who like many people struggled to get through the isolation of COVID-19 restrictions, with limited contact with family, along with the cancellation of what he had hoped would be a very successful junior season. Fortunately, the Skyhawks were still able to practice together, which was a bright spot in another wise bleak period for Lorick.
“Honestly, last year was a hard year for me in all aspects of my life. I was going through a lot of off the field stuff, and then having no season made it even more difficult,” Lorick said. “But we still showed up and had practices, and we still got to work on football. Football was really my only outlet to express how I was feeling and then this year with spring ball, we were able to play with the whole team which really helped a lot.
“It was a very tough year mentally for me, but football was my fuel. That entire time I was able to use it as my fuel to keep me going through everything.”
But as tough as last year was for Lorick, it also paid dividends for him and his teammates. Not only was he thrilled just to be back on the field for a full season this year, but he also felt like his team benefited from all of the practice time they spent together while missing last season.
“This year has been great. I feel like as a team we have been dominant. We have been grinding and we have been working hard,” Lorick said. “We flipped the program. We went from 2-8 my freshman year to 6-4 as sophomores and now 8-2 this year. We really turned the tables with what were able to accomplish. I feel like we went above and beyond all expectations.”
Lorick has been a big reason for the Skyhawks exceeding expectations, not only with his defensive play, but also for the leadership he has provided for his team both on and off the field. Off the field, Lorick has become one of the unquestioned leaders of his team, while on the field, he is often called upon to direct the Skyhawks defense from his safety position.
“His approach and work ethic has been a great example for our younger players. He holds a couple of our lifting records and he is always working to improve and that is something that gets noticed by our younger players,” Gardner said. “And as a safety with our defense, we ask him to make a lot of adjustments for us. We put a lot on his plate just to get everyone around him in good position. But the cool thing about Masyn is that it all comes as kind of second nature to him.”
Lorick has enjoyed the increased responsibility on his shoulders this season. While some might have wilted under the pressure, Lorick has instead thrived.
“Coach gave me that role because he knew I could do it, and I feel like I have done a good job stepping into that role,” Lorick said. “I was confident in myself because of all the training I put in during the off season. I lived at the school and I worked out every single day. I left no doubt every day, and I built my confidence to lead the defense and I knew I had the ability to do it.”
That ability is pretty much what Gardner expected out of Lorick when he recruited him out of Tewksbury High, where Lorick was part of several successful teams, including the 2017 squad that won the MVC Division 2 championship as well as the Division 3 North Sectional title.
“Masyn was a kid we were extremely excited about bringing in here,” Gardner said. “He was coached up in high school. (Brian) Aylward did a great job with him and he was ready for college, and that has shown for him throughout his career.”
Lorick looks back fondly on those Tewksbury High days, particularly that magical senior year, when, in addition to the league and sectional titles, Lorick had a great individual season on both sides of the ball, with a team-high 31 receptions for 650 yards and eight touchdowns as a wide receiver on offense, while grabbing six interceptions and making 14 pass breakups while finishing second on the team with 56 tackles. But Lorick was asked if he misses those high school days of being an offensive star, but the answer was a definite no. As much as he loves and misses Tewksbury High, he has no regrets about being a full-time defender.
“I really feel like what I learned in high school from coach Aylward built my confidence up for college,” Lorick said. “I miss those days. What I took from the Tewksbury program is the discipline to see that all of the hard work can lead to success. Coach Aylward showed me that. You need to just keep your head down, stay focused and you will be successful.
“But I love defense. I have always been a defensive guy. I love the physicality, I love the contact, and I love how the defense works as one, and everyone is held accountable.”
That team first mentality for football was taught to Lorick not just from Aylward, but also from his family, particularly his parents, Lisa and Octavius. That support, including Octavius teaching the game of football to Masyn, began at a very young age.
“My brother Devyn is seven years older than me, and my father was his coach, so he would bring me to practices from the time I was a one year old sitting in my stroller, and by the time I was three, I was running suicides with the team,” Lorick recalled. “My dad played high school football in Florida, which is not easy. He has been an inspiration to me, not just in football, but in my life, in general.”
And speaking of life in general, Lorick has quite a decision to make about his future in the coming weeks. Because of missing last season due to COVID, Lorick has the option of continuing to pursue his education while playing one more season of college football. Or, he could begin his professional career when he earns his undergraduate degree this spring after majoring in Economics with a minor in Criminology. Either way, this is a young man who seems to have a great future ahead of him.
“I am looking at a log of options,” Lorick said. “Hopefully in the spring, I get an internship and it leads to a job, but I would also love to come back and play for a fifth year because we have a lot of talented kids coming back to the team.
“I am a first-generation college student, so just coming to college and being in the finance program has been a huge accomplishment. I would love to own my own business someday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.