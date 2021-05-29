NEW YORK CITY/TEWKSBURY, MA – Between all of the school events, graduation and track-and-field meets, Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Makayla Paige has been/will be extremely busy over the new three-to-four weeks and it all started this past Friday, she traveled to Icahn Stadium to take part in the New York City Qualifying Meet, the 'Trials of Miles'.
Competing in the 800-meters, there were four heats and Paige ran in the 'D' section and finished third out of nine competitors with a time of 2:08.33, finishing behind Gabby Scott of Puerto Rico (2:07.46) and Sydnee Over, a former Florida State phenom and All-American runner from Connecticut. Overall, Paige was 26th out of 35 competitors.
“First let me say that the group running the meet did a fantastic job,” she said. “When my heat was called over, I looked around at the competition and I’ll be honest I was terrified. All the competitors looked so strong and very talented. My nerves skyrocketed just being around the field. But right before the gun went off I had to yell at myself and made sure not to knock myself out of the race before it even began.”
She was asked about the race and said for the first time, she thought the first portion, the 400-meters went well.
“Once the race started and we got to the break line, I was in the middle/towards the end of the pack. This positioning, even though was further back, was good for me. I don’t think that I’ve said this about the 800 before, but the first lap felt really good. At the 400-meter mark the positioning in the field had not changed that much. Around the 350-meter mark to 600-meter there was a really strong wind on the backstretch of the track that made passing a bit difficult. But as we turned into the last 150-meters, I knew that since the positioning had not changed a lot during the race that a lot of people would try kicking down the final straight. So I moved out wide and just tried to pass as many people as possible.”
She came in with her time of 2:08.33 which she said wasn't what she wanted.
“I would say that the racing portion/competitive side of the race went really well but the time was not quite what I was hoping for,” she said. “I was so excited for this meet beforehand, and I am very grateful that I was able to go. Going into it I had a couple times I was hoping to hit, but just getting to race all these fantastic athletes was what I was looking forward to. Instead of splitting a certain time at the 400-meters, I was able to think about competing with the runners around me. For these past two seasons (indoors and outdoors) I believe that I went into this race with the best mindset so far.”
She said that after the race was over, she felt OK, except that her legs started to burn. After some rest, she was able to hang with her family and family, who made the trip including head coach Fran Cusick, former head coach John Byrnes and former teammates Carina Berglund and Lily Robinson.
“I want to say a huge thank you to them for coming out and making the experience so much better,” she said.
