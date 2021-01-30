In its inaugural season, the Malden Catholic Girls Hockey team picked up its first win in program history this past week. The team includes from left, Susan Hobart, Sadie Bowden, Erin Smail, Juliana Angiuoni (Wilmington), Antonia DiZoglio (Wilmington), Amelia Hansen, MK Zablocki, Danielle DeJon and Lexi Engvaldsen (Wilmington). (courtesy photo).