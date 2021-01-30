BRIGHTON - Led by three Wilmington residents, the Malden Catholic Girls Hockey team earned the first win in program history this past week, pulling out a dramatic 2-1 win over St. Joseph's Prep/Mount Alvernia last Wednesday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, evening their record at 1-1 on the season.
The Lancers, in their inaugural season as a program, suffered an 8-2 loss to Shawsheen Tech in their season opener on January 18, but responded well against St. Joe's, with freshman forward Antonia DiZoglio of Wilmington scoring the game winning goal with 1:24 left in the contest.
DiZoglio was assisted on the goal by another Wilmington resident, freshman forward Lexi Engvaldsen, along with fellow freshman Amelia Hansen. Engvaldsen had already made some history of her own the week before in the loss to Shawsheen, scoring the first goal in program history.
The Lancers had gotten on the board first in this one, when freshman defenseman Juliana Angiuoni of Wilmington scored on a shot from the point off an assist from DiZoglio with 1:40 left in the first period. St. Joe's tied things up at 1-1 just 53 seconds into the second period, and the score would remain that way until DiZoglio's late game heroics made Malden Catholic history.
Along with the offensive fireworks, the Lancers also got an outstanding performance in net from sophomore Danielle DeJon, who made several big saves to thwart St. Joseph's threats and pick up the win.
The Lancers saw their record drop to 1-2 on the season this past Sunday, when they suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Bishop Feehan at the New England Sports Village. Junior forward Susan Hobart scored a huge goal for the Lady Lancers with just 1:42 left in the game to tie the score at 2-2 off an assist from Engvaldsen. Feehan however, responded quickly, scoring the game winning goal with just over a minute to play.
DiZoglio scored the Lady Lancers other goal, with Hobart picking up the assist.
The Lancers will be back in action this Saturday, when they hit the road to take on Division 1 power St. Mary's, and on February 3, they will travel to the Janas Rink for a rematch with Shawsheen.
