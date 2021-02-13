TEWKSBURY – This past Friday and Sunday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' gymnastics team faced a powerful Dracut squad in a home-and-home league meet series, and the Middies remained undefeated at 7-0 with two wins, 135.05-129.75 and then 132.82-127.625.
The two losses puts the Redmen at 1-3 on the season.
“The (Friday) meet we had a rough day,” said head coach Jessica Wilkey. “We had multiple falls on all of the events but the moral of the team still was awesome. (In gymnastics) there are good and off days and we had an off day.”
Competing in the all-around for Tewksbury included junior Bella Schille and sophomore Amanda Ogden. Schille finished with 8.7 scores on both vault and beam, added a 9.25 on the floor and a 5.8 on the bars. Ogden finished with a 9.4 on the floor, an 8.8 on the vault, an 8.7 on the bars and an 8.4 on the beam.
Alexis Devlin and Maddie Wheeler both competed in three events each. Devlin received 7.9 scores on both the vault and beam and sandwiched in a 6.9 on the bars. Wheeler had an impressive 8.0 score on the bars as well as a 7.7 on the floor and a 7.2 on the beam.
Molly Kierce and Keira Gaffney were the last two athletes to compete in multiple events as she had an 8.0 on the vault and a 6.8 on the floor and Gaffney scored a 7.7 on the beam and a 4.7 on the bars.
Three other members of the team put forth strong efforts including Jocelyn Delorey with a 7.7 on the vault, Abbie McCarthy with a 7.6 on the beam and Julia Carlson with a 6.3 on the floor.
In the second meet, Tewksbury's scores were a little stronger and the overall execution of routines were much better.
“Even though out scores didn't show it, this was one of our best meets yet,” said Wilkey. “We had outstanding performances by Bella and Amanda. Maddie Wheeler is improving every meet and Alexis Devlin is stepping up.”
Freshman Jaden Kasule competed in all four events, finishing with scores of 8.75 on the vault, 8.7 on the floor, 8.5 on the beam and 7.9 on the vault. Schille, Ogden and Devlin participated in three events each. Schille had scores of 8.85 on the floor, 8.7 on the vault and 7.8 on the beam. Ogden had an 8.6 on the vault, 8.4 on the beam and 7.7 on the bars. Devlin then earned a 7.9 on the floor, a 7.3 on the beam and a 6.55 on the bars.
Julianna Cappiello and Wheeler contributed in their two events each. Cappiello had a solid 8.2 mark on the vault and a 6.0 on the difficult bars. Wheeler finished with a 7.55 on the floor and a 6.9 on the bars.
Rounding out the competitors includes Molly Kierce with a 7.4 on the vault, Jocelyn Delorey with a 7.3 on the same event, Keira Gaffney with a 5.6 on the bars, Emma Cole with a 6.0 on the beam, Abby McCarthy with a 6.5, also on the beam and Julia Carlson with a 6.2 on the floor.
Tewksbury faced another strong squad in Billerica/Chelmsford on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
