WILMINGTON — A man in his mid-40s reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint on a walking trail near the Wilmington Family Medical Center at 500 Salem St. on Wednesday, July 6 at around 5:30 p.m.
Wilmington Police seek the public’s help in identifying the suspect, described as five feet eight inches tall and weighing 180 lbs. He was reportedly seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a dark blue t-shirt and dark brown pants. Police also state he had blue eyes, messy dark blond hair and unkempt facial hair.
While this incident appears to be isolated, police want to remind residents to be mindful of their surroundings, especially if walking alone.
Anyone with information is asked to call WPD detectives at 978-658-5071.
