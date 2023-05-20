WILMINGTON — At the School Committee meeting this past Wednesday, the committee received their first look at the draft of the next district strategic plan. This plan is under development by a group of representatives from the school community along with administration and staff and is intended to span the next five years.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand opened by explaining that he wanted to notify the committee members of ongoing developments behind the scenes. He mentioned details from a meeting held on April 24 with community volunteers who make up their stakeholder group. They provided insight in terms of overarching, emerging objectives. They also outlined the pros and cons of a three-year versus a five-year strategic plan at this meeting.
Brand included that the group’s final formal working session would be the subsequent Monday, followed by a staff forum and a community forum the week after. The staff forum would be held virtually on May 23, and the community forum would be held in person at 5 p.m. on May 24 in the WHS media room.
M.J. Byrnes reminded the rest of the committee that the district previously used five-year plans but changed to a three-year plan for the district strategic plan that ended this year. It was intended to target their goals more proficiently and precisely. She said that could see the five-year length as potentially being aspirational instead of achievable. As for her final opinion, she’d wait to hear what the district leadership prefers.
Stephen Turner commented that the goals as written in this draft plan lend themselves better to a five-year plan as opposed to a three-year plan which must be more specific.
Jay Samaha also agreed that a five-year plan would be appropriate.
Mike Mercaldi supported five years for the plan but asked if there could be time elements to accompany the goals in order to keep them discrete.
Brand shared that this would be possible, and he’d bring their feedback to the community group.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott added that there would be an action plan developed for each school year of the district plan where they can make amendments as necessary.
Mercaldi asked what the plan would be for the community forum. Elliott mentioned that they would provide an overview of the planning process and then lead into question and answers.
Chair David Ragsdale also assured the committee that the strategic plan wouldn’t be too strict.
Byrnes suggested that they be mindful of any money involved with the elements of the strategic plan in order to show residents that they’re not expending their money in vain.
Mercaldi commented on the objectives proposed, that in his view they were promising.
Dr. Jenn Bryson commented that she wasn’t sure if these objectives as written were measurable, and she hoped that they could be more direct.
Elliott explained that the committee creating the objectives started with a clean slate and did not view the previous plan as an example. The initiatives that emerged from the exercises were similar but slightly different from those of the previous plan. She said she thought of the new objectives as guidance and good things to strive towards.
Turner said that it would be a good thing if their new objectives were like previous ones, because the overall mission might be lost otherwise.
Byrnes questioned the use of “relevant” in terms of instruction to students and whether they could use “rigorous” instead. Elliott replied that they simply meant relative to real world application.
Ragsdale then brought up concern with the objectives as drafted.
“I think it was a mistake not to show the old strategic plan as part of this process,” he said.
He suggested that they could have begun with the old objectives and made changes using their identified themes.
“I think these have a lack of focus,” he added.
He suggested that they read more like a mission statement instead of an achievable objective. He asked that the objectives bring more clarity and separation, where there’s more of a separation between the underlying elements.
Bryson proposed that the taglines for each objective may be part of the problem. She said these may take away from the strength of the objectives by being overly wordy. Turner said that they could perhaps reword the taglines instead of removing them altogether.
Elliott noted that the group first created targeted descriptions which they shortened into the taglines. However, she agreed that they are confusing and wanted to bring them back for the group to workshop.
Turner also said that the objectives lacked a comment on staff enablement, training, and support.
Brand noted that the committee could expect a first read of the draft plan on June 14 and hopefully take a vote on June 28. There would also be time for feedback from staff and the wider community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.