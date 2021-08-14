WILMINGTON — At the Planning Board meeting last Tuesday night, the board continued several public hearings for site plan review, stormwater management permits, and more across town.
The first was for 225 Andover St., where the revisions to the plan included moving the self-storage facility and increasing the number of parking spaces, according to representing attorney Robert G. Peterson Sr.
Some of the other ideas for the property explained by the project engineer were a series of catch basins for stormwater, expanding the driveway, decreasing the size of the building, and new water, gas, and electric services.
The board voted to continue the public hearing for this property until their next meeting.
They then reviewed 201 Lowell St.’s site plan, stormwater management permit, and groundwater protection district special permit. The presenters for this request described how they were editing the plan in an effort to find the right balance between reusing the existing infrastructure and preserving landscaping. They proposed to shift and to label the current entrances to Textron and the warehouse.
They would also be working with the fire department to move the main connection to Main Street and create better circulation for emergency vehicles.
In order to create more buffer space, the applicants would plan to plant multiple types of trees, perennial flowers, and native grass along the front of the property.
“We want to make it feel like it’s not cut off from the community,” they explained.
Also by moving the security gate, they’d be introducing more public access space. Other sustainability changes that they mentioned included solar panels on the roof, water safety measures, and electric vehicle charging stations.
The board also agreed to continue this public hearing for next time.
The third site plan and stormwater management permit continued to the next meeting was for 100 Research Dr. Attorney Robert G. Peterson Jr. explained that the applicant had the plan approved in 2019 to construct an 800 square feet industrial building but hadn’t gotten started yet. Since then, the only changes made to the plan were in the proposed elevation (three feet higher) and with the façade of the building.
The board next heard from applicants for three form A requests, all of which they accepted that night. 905 Main St.’s plan had only been revised as of earlier that day, but Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich shared that it could still be signed because they technically met the requirements. The major change that she saw was that the proposed four lots had been reduced to three.
The following request involved a subdivision for 867 and 877 Woburn St. Gingrich clarified that the applicant proposed to create a new lot line in place of the current one. Peterson Jr., also representing these properties, mentioned that the existing structure at 887 Woburn St. would be demolished, but the one on 867 would stay.
Gingrich said the revisions were sufficient, and the board approved.
The final form A was a request for 18 and 20 Wilson St., where an oddly shaped portion of one parcel would be transferred to the other.
“I’m sure there’s some sort of story like a pool or a shed,” Gingrich reasoned.
After reviewing their changes, she shared support for this request as well.
They then briefly discussed the housing choice legislation multi-family district, picking up from where they left off at the last meeting, and outdoor seating at restaurants in town.
Gingrich mentioned that in speaking with Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse, she was told that some restaurant owners in town already knew they’d need permission from this board to continue their outdoor service after the end of the season.
Their last agenda item was to reappoint the current chairperson and clerk in their positions.
The next Planning Board meeting will be Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
