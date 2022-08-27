When my father, Larz Neilson, was about five, one day he came into the house, wet and muddy, crying that he’d broken his neck.
Well, that was not the case at all. His mother had told him to stay away from the brook or he’d fall in and break his neck. Sure enough, he fell in.
The Neilsons lived next to the remains of an old mill on Lubbers Brook, near Silver Lake. The mill had been built as a sawmill and grist mill about 1720 by Jeames Thompson. Later known as Henry Harnden’s mill, it sat on a mill dam at Glen Road.
In wet seasons, the dam flooded a large area upstream, going beyond where Main Street is now. Thompson dug a ditch from Silver Lake to the brook to supplement the water for the mill. The ditch is still there, though no longer serving the same purpose.
A stone retaining wall facing the brook near Glen Road is the last remnant of the mill, other than the brook itself.
Christian Neilson had bought the Harnden farm, known as The Elms, in 1907. Five years later, he sold land on the west side of Lubbers Brook to his brother, Peter. Pete proceeded to build his house there on Glen Road, facing Miller Road.
Lubbers Brook is the principal tributary of the Ipswich River, which meanders through much of Wilmington. It has wide swamps, some of which were used as cranberry bogs in earlier times. The brook does not have a heavy flow, especially in the summer. This year, much of it is simply mud.
The brook starts near Cook Street (Aldrich Road) flowing through the former Billerica - Wilmington airport. At Shawsheen Avenue, there were two areas used for cranberry production, a holding pond on the upstream side and a cranberry field downstream.
There is an aquaduct which once carried the Middlesex Canal over the stream, which then flows under the railroad tracks. It crosses under Main Street near Harnden Street. From there, it’s a short distance to Glen Road.
Downstream from Glen Road, the stream flows through a swamp that was once a cranberry bog. The stream then flows northeasterly toward Salem Street. Once it passes under the Wildcat and then the B&M tracks, it abruptly turns to the southeast. It then meanders roughly parallel to the tracks, crossing under Middlesex Avenue and then Concord Street. It then joins with Maple Meadow Brook to become the Ipswich River, before flowing under Jenks Bridge on Woburn Street.
Jenks Bridge was the site of an ancient ford, being the only point of crossing the Ipswich River’s wide swamps. In the early 1800s, Asa Sheldon set the stones that would support a bridge for about 175 years.
In North Wilmington, a large construction project is underway to build a new culvert to carry the brook beneath Route 62, Middlesex Avenue.
