WILMINGTON — The appointment and reappointment of various designees, committees, and boards came up for discussion at Monday night’s Select Board meeting.
Town Manager Jeff Hull prepared a summary of the board designees serving on various committees in case anyone wanted to step down. His list described Gary DePalma as the designee on the Commissions on Disabilities, Kevin Caira on the Rink and Recreation Committee and the Town Hall/School Admin Committee, Lilia Maselli on the Senior Center Building Committee, and Greg Bendel and Caira both serve on the Wildwood Building Committee.
There are two vacancies on the MBTA Advisory Committee and the Economic Development Committee.
The board members currently serving in all of these areas each shared a desire to remain on their respective committees.
Frank West, newly joining the board that night, said he’d like to learn more about the two openings and he would bring his response to the next meeting. Therefore, no changes were made that night.
The board went on to approve appointments and reappointments to Animal Control Officer, the Board of Appeals, Board of Registrars, Council for the Arts, Council for the Arts Advisory Board, Fence Viewer, Scholarship Fund Committee, Town Counsel, and Constables.
The only appointment contested was that of Special Counsel in Dan Deutsch. Greg Bendel shared he understood that the board agreed five years ago to transfer the work with Olin onto town counsel KP Law but keep special town counsel until KP Law caught up.
“Five years later, I believe they have caught up.”
He pointed out that special town counsel was costing the town over $100 more per hour for their work and wanted to see the town pay for only one law firm.
Hull shared he discussed with KP Law that they could perform the work but there would be a cost as they familiarize themselves more with the case. He specified that KP Law was not being paid to cover Olin — the town wasn’t paying two law firms to do the same work — and that no formal transition efforts were being made.
“In my estimation, there’s no point in having two attorneys on the same calls,” he said.
The only information that KP Law received about Olin from the town were emails based on their meetings with the EPA, Olin, and Dan Deutsch, for which they are not charging the town.
Bendel shared regret that the town hadn’t been instructing KP Law to start taking on more Olin work over the past five years. He said he had to vote no on retaining special town counsel this year.
West suggested that they keep special town counsel for the year but make sure to discuss this switch with both of the counsels. He also proposed that perhaps they could try to renegotiate the rate of special town counsel.
Caira agreed they needed to specifically direct KP Law to start the transition which they had not done before, and he would be fine with the town paying more for that to happen. However, he didn’t want to continue paying two law firms for another 10 years. He also wanted to get an idea of when the Olin remediation and cleanup would be resolved, which Hull said would be multiple decades.
Hull said that he could contact both counsels and find out a timeline and necessary steps to be made for ensuring a smooth transition. West also asked the manager to ask what the associated cost would be to the town.
With that, DePalma rescinded his motion to approve the appointment of Dan Deutsch as special town counsel and made a new motion to table this vote until their next meeting after Hull would have talked to the two law firms. The vote to approve this passed 4 for and 1 against, with Bendel making the sole vote against.
They approved the ratification of the town manager’s appointments and reappointments to the Commission on Disabilities, Historical Commission and Permanent Building Committee. A few vacancies were identified including on the Commission on Disabilities and the Permanent Building Committee.
None of the appointments were met with much discussion except to clarify that DePalma served both as a resident and a Select Board representative on the Commission on Disabilities.
Lastly, they received the town manager’s appointments to other offices including but not limited to Building Inspector, Elderly Services Commission, Electrical Inspector, Gas Inspector, Library Trustee, Planning Board, RMLD Advisory Board, and Watering Inspector, which needed no approval.
