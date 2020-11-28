WILMINGTON — The School Committee received the results of the Snow Day Survey, public comment, and the MASC Conference’s resolutions at their meeting last Wednesday night.
They opened the meeting by welcoming two Wilmington High School students, Neda Stoeva and Ava DeOliveira, to read their Snow Day Letters. This was an assignment that they completed for Ms. Desberg’s Foundations of Writing class, where they were asked to appeal either for snow days to remain snow days or to be turned into remote learning days this year.
In Stoeva’s letter, she argued to keep snow days, and DeOliveira argued to replace them with remote instruction days.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand shared the results of the Snow Day survey with the School Committee later on in the meeting. Besides discussing the parent and guardian results, he also said that staff are inclined to have remote instructional days.
A few committee members expressed a preference not to choose one way or the other but to leave it up to Brand to decide on the day.
Jesse Fennelly asked about considerations for loss of power in specific areas of town.
“If there is an issue with power outages, in the essence of equity of access, it would drive the decision for the district as a whole,” Brand explained.
Were that to happen, he said he’d be inclined to choose a true snow day, but he imagined that there may be snow days without power outages.
David Ragsdale said he’d like to set an expectation of having instructional days unless for whatever reason there’s something like a power outage. From there, the motion was made and they unanimously agreed to let the superintendent decide whether each potential snow day would be observed or turned into a remote day.
In public comments, four parents shared concerns including eating in the cafeteria, going remote after Thanksgiving, and students in quarantine falling behind in their schoolwork.
After the school reopening update, Assistant Superintendent Paul Ruggerio shared that the leftover budget for this year is being shifted with the help of the town to allow for unexpected expenses that they’ve encountered this year like needing increased staffing.
M. J. Byrnes reported on the resolutions that the School Committee had previously discussed and agreed to amend or approve in full at the annual MASC Conference. The resolutions that passed as originally presented regarded COVID-19 state funding, anti-racism, Medicaid, the School Committee member on the Board of Education, and equity with respect to sexual orientation of LGBTQ+ students, teachers, and staff.
She went on to say that the high stakes testing hold was passed as it read, with three years included; lowering the voting age for municipal elections passed knowing that it would come down to a local decision; and the resolution about direct funding to private schools passed as written. The resolution about increased funding also passed but with an amendment made by the Framingham School Committee representative. The resolution relative to the monitoring of attendance was the only resolution tabled for follow-up.
The School Committee then heard three proposed “superintendent goals” which Brand proposed to be considered and worked toward without being written in the strategic plan. The goals he named were to review the current course offerings and programmatic opportunities to better align with the “Vision of a WHS graduate”; to analyze the middle school’s offerings, schedule, and organizational structure; and to reconsider and make recommendations for the elementary school building and grade level configuration.
He said that these would help adjust the experience in WPS in order to better align with their vision and the needs of young adolescents.
Byrnes brought up in response to the second goal the fact that programming changes were made at the middle school a few years back. She said she liked having these goals so they could be more organized with evidence and feedback when it comes time for the superintendent’s review. Jay Samaha said he appreciates the thoughtfulness and measurable impacts that are being considered.
A concern brought up by Ragsdale was that the third goal could be relying too heavily on the MSBA program when there’s a high chance that Wilmington won’t be selected.
Brand answered that there will still be the need to rearrange school configurations no matter whether they’re invited into the MSBA, especially because the Wildwood School is deemed unsafe and enrollment is trending down.
“Even if there’s consolidation of multiple grade levels, I can’t imagine a scenario that would consume all six buildings,” he said.
They referred to the MSBA application including all six school buildings in town that are somewhere on the Facilities Master Plan for updating, with Wildwood as the top priority.
Byrnes added that the current structure of schools with the frequency of transitions might be a deterring factor for enrollment in the district.
“It’s a disservice to the professionalism and passion of the staff and the education that we can deliver,” she said.
She also remembered a previous study which found that the division of grade levels preferred was k-2 and 3-5.
The last item of the night was a SEPAC subcommittee report from Jo Newhouse, who said that their first meeting went well and garnered interest in setting up a new board.
The next School Committee meeting will take place on Dec. 3.
