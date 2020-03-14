Town Crier

WILMINGTON — Wil­mington students may be seeing a shift in class start times in the years ahead.

The School Start Time Committee provided an up­date on progress and fu­ture scheduling to the Wil­mington School Committee on Feb. 26. The Start Time Committee was represented by Jonathan Merenda of the Communication and Outreach Subcommittee, Bonnie Gorassi of the Re­search and Education Sub­committee and Kevin Welch of the Option Development Subcommittee.

Superintendent of Schools Glenn Brand gave an over­view of committee objectives and goals. According to Brand, the Middlesex League has been working to adjust start times, especially at the secondary level, to be more in line with what scientific re­search indicates is optimal sleep scheduling for adolescents.

As a result, Brand says, communities including Ar­lington, Burlington, Mel­rose, Watertown, and Win­chester have all recently modified start times.

“The time is upon us as a community to explore this issue,” said Brand.

According to Brand, a final report will be delivered to the School Com­mittee on May 13.

“It’s not meant to be a dissertation, it won’t be,” he said.

He added that it will present multiple options, each with their own implications. These options could include bus routes, cost, elementary school start times, and secondary school start times.

“Once this report is de­livered to you, it’s with in­tention that there’s time to gather more information, more feedback, more perspective before any kind of final decision is made,” he said.

Brand added that the summer will be focused on outreach, with a final vote in October of 2020 and the new start times chosen slated to go into effect for the 2020 school year.

School Committee member David Ragsdale added that the district would bene­fit from beginning the outreach portion of the schedule as early as possible.

“I think we want to make sure we utilize that time before the end of the school year as well as we can to really get the community well in­formed,” Ragsdale said.

The Start Time Com­mittee representatives presented both research contextualizing the need for change, and potential action items. According to Gorassi, research has been sought both to mo­tivate the change in start times and avoid confirmation bias. She noted that an abundance of research has suggested that starting school later is better for students.

“When students get more sleep and start school later, all these very adverse unsafe be­haviors drop,” Gorassi said.

Merenda noted that there will be surveys for a variety of different stakeholder groups, as well as a community fo­rum.

“(There will be) many different opportunities for everybody involved, to have a voice, to have a say, to have a place to not only find information, but to share information,” Merenda said.

Welch elaborated on the guidelines that the committee is using to de­velop proposed schedule options.

“We try to keep a very broad base of what we’re looking at, but we do have some general para­meters that we’re trying to stick to,” said Welch.

He noted that the district aims to keep any student from being at a bus stop prior to 7 a.m., to use start times motivated by research, and to develop a schedule conducive to extracurricular activities.

He also added a bus pass program may be used in the 2020/2021 school year to better assess bus ridership (there would be no cost to families associated with the program).

