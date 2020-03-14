WILMINGTON — Wilmington students may be seeing a shift in class start times in the years ahead.
The School Start Time Committee provided an update on progress and future scheduling to the Wilmington School Committee on Feb. 26. The Start Time Committee was represented by Jonathan Merenda of the Communication and Outreach Subcommittee, Bonnie Gorassi of the Research and Education Subcommittee and Kevin Welch of the Option Development Subcommittee.
Superintendent of Schools Glenn Brand gave an overview of committee objectives and goals. According to Brand, the Middlesex League has been working to adjust start times, especially at the secondary level, to be more in line with what scientific research indicates is optimal sleep scheduling for adolescents.
As a result, Brand says, communities including Arlington, Burlington, Melrose, Watertown, and Winchester have all recently modified start times.
“The time is upon us as a community to explore this issue,” said Brand.
According to Brand, a final report will be delivered to the School Committee on May 13.
“It’s not meant to be a dissertation, it won’t be,” he said.
He added that it will present multiple options, each with their own implications. These options could include bus routes, cost, elementary school start times, and secondary school start times.
“Once this report is delivered to you, it’s with intention that there’s time to gather more information, more feedback, more perspective before any kind of final decision is made,” he said.
Brand added that the summer will be focused on outreach, with a final vote in October of 2020 and the new start times chosen slated to go into effect for the 2020 school year.
School Committee member David Ragsdale added that the district would benefit from beginning the outreach portion of the schedule as early as possible.
“I think we want to make sure we utilize that time before the end of the school year as well as we can to really get the community well informed,” Ragsdale said.
The Start Time Committee representatives presented both research contextualizing the need for change, and potential action items. According to Gorassi, research has been sought both to motivate the change in start times and avoid confirmation bias. She noted that an abundance of research has suggested that starting school later is better for students.
“When students get more sleep and start school later, all these very adverse unsafe behaviors drop,” Gorassi said.
Merenda noted that there will be surveys for a variety of different stakeholder groups, as well as a community forum.
“(There will be) many different opportunities for everybody involved, to have a voice, to have a say, to have a place to not only find information, but to share information,” Merenda said.
Welch elaborated on the guidelines that the committee is using to develop proposed schedule options.
“We try to keep a very broad base of what we’re looking at, but we do have some general parameters that we’re trying to stick to,” said Welch.
He noted that the district aims to keep any student from being at a bus stop prior to 7 a.m., to use start times motivated by research, and to develop a schedule conducive to extracurricular activities.
He also added a bus pass program may be used in the 2020/2021 school year to better assess bus ridership (there would be no cost to families associated with the program).
