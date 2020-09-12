WILMINGTON — On Tuesday night, the Planning Board continued the public hearing for a condo subdivision and closed the public hearing for a stormwater management and site plan review request. They later endorsed all the board of appeals items and the site plan review for 362 Middlesex Ave.
The conservation subdivision design was for the property at 79 Nichols St. Golden Realty Trust’s Attorney Jill Mann explained to the board that the plan is to create five units in the subdivision. She mentioned how the applicant received approval of the yield plan from the engineering and planning & conservation departments and the sewer commission.
There are two waivers out, one for the open space component to be more than the town requires, and another for a setback of 21 feet from Nichols Street instead of the required 30.
“We can make it 30 feet, but we like this layout better,” Mann said.
The proposed amenities include a walking path along the Middlesex Canal and another path to the open space.
When Terence Boland asked about the vegetation bumper, Director of Planning & Conservation Valerie Gingrich clarified the buffer would ideally not have a driveway going through it.
“It’s supposed to be a 30-foot vegetated, undisturbed buffer,” she said.
Mann answered that she thought it was fine to include the driveway in the setback.
The attorney answered a caller’s question to establish that the walkway leading to the open space would be wooded.
“If we can avoid cutting down a tree, we’ll meander the path around it.”
Gingrich asked on top of that if the two paths are supposed to be public or private, and Mann said that the canal path would be public but the one leading to the open space would be private.
After they continued the public hearing to Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., the board returned briefly to this item again later to talk about how much space was required per zoning laws between each condo unit. Gingrich answered that it would be half the usual R-20 requirement of 40 feet (20 feet). The board found the plan to be within this requirement.
The board next considered the site plan review and stormwater management permit for 296 and 330 Ballardvale St. Gingrich started by saying that the town engineer sent his comments back the previous week, but the town hadn’t reviewed the revised materials yet.
“Engineering comments come in days before the meeting,” she said. “It’s not something out of the ordinary.”
The applicant, Ed O’Connor, answered that they had already responded to the town engineer’s comments in their revision.
Gingrich also shared that the main issue Paul Alunni found was in the stormwater system, to either make the basin larger or change the outlet structure. John Judd joined the conversation on behalf of the proposal to say they have proposed to raise the outlet by three inches and meet all of the comments from the town engineer. While they closed the public hearing, the board said draft decisions would be made at the next meeting and extended the action deadlines for both properties.
In the board of appeals items, the Planning Board found no issues preventing their endorsements of all three. The first was a 28 by 22 feet addition at 35 Hathaway Road, which would go over 15 percent in the groundwater protection district but infiltrate to make up for it. The second was a 24 by 24 feet addition at 22 Lincoln St. This would not meet the 30-foot front setback requirement but it would only extend the current line of the house.
For the addition at 883 Main St., the only thing that the board advised to the Zoning Board of Appeals was to ask the applicant to consider moving the proposed dormer to the other side of the house.
“With the trees between them and the neighbor on the other side, neither neighbor would notice if they put it on the right side instead of the left,” Boland mentioned.
The board kept it as a non-issue, agreeing that it would be nicer to add the dormer on the opposite side of the house.
The board then endorsed the site plan for 362 Middlesex Ave. Updates explained by Gingrich included moving the snow storage area and compiling the full stormwater report to Town Engineer Paul Alunni. She shared that this site plan is in accordance to the reasonable accommodation and has no litigation associated.
Michael Sorrentino took a moment to ask Gingrich for an update on Town Meeting items and then Woburn Street and Lowell Street. She said that the feasibility studies for both the senior center and new town hall/school administration building will be over the next year, and that the design for Woburn Street and Lowell Street is so ahead that they hope that the project can be moved up before 2023.
After reelecting Sorrentino to chair and recommending Sean Hennigan to step in as the new clerk, Sorrentino wondered if applicants were supposed to have time to respond to the town engineer’s comments in advance of their meetings. It was established that the town engineer’s comments aren’t supposed to arrive in time for the applicant time to respond before the meeting so they respond during the meeting instead.
The next Planning Board meeting will be on Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
