Wilmington’s LeRoy Bedell worked as a tower man for the Boston & Maine Railroad. In 1920, he was manning the B&M tower at East Somerville. Another railroad man, Hughey Turner of Reading Highlands had just told of seeing a lakeside battle in Wakefield between a snapping turtle and a muskrat.
According to a story in the Boston Globe, Oct. 20, 1920, Bedell just yawned.
“That reminds me,” he said, “a woman in my hometown told me today that while her dining room window was open this morning, a partridge flew in and dropped dead upon the center of the dining table. Examining the bird, she found a bullet in its breast, in the region of its heart. The bird had been shot by a hunter in the woods nearby. Realizing that death was near, it made a supreme effort and flew through the open window and died upon the table.
“A few minutes later, the hunter, following his bird dog which had pointed the bird, came to the open window and demanded his game. He did not get it, and that Wilmington family will have partridge for dinner tonight.”
Bedell gave the name and address of the woman to prove his story, and said, “If you do not believe it, you can call her on the phone and ask her what she is going to have for dinner tonight.”
