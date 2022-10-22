WILMINGTON — Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand opened discussion at the School Committee meeting last week on the preliminary report from the third-party Wildwood study seeking short-term solutions to displace the students and programming at the Wildwood School until the separate MSBA process is complete.
He began with an overview of the most recent Wildwood Building Committee Meeting, wherein the third party shared the findings and narrowed the town’s options for arrangements down to eight. He shared that the committee had been shocked by the cost estimates provided and quickly pivoted toward the option of renovating the current Wildwood School.
This committee would meet later in October before they provide a final recommendation for the School Committee in hopefully one of their Nov. meetings on the 9th or 16th.
School Committee member Stephen Turner was the first to share his frustration at the reaction to the cost estimates of the options. He said that the intent of the committee was to spend the least amount of money, not considering the needs of the town’s children. Even if they chose to renovate the Wildwood, he urged that modular classrooms would be significantly better environments and the renovation cost to the building would be higher in the long run.
He also suggested that these classrooms could be reused when they start rebuilding the town’s other aging elementary schools.
M.J. Byrnes commented that renovating the Wildwood would be a waste of money. Her priorities with the options would be those with the most appropriate environments for students and staff and the least amount of disruption to families. She also said that she didn’t want to create school consolidations that would need to be reversed later.
Jay Samaha shared a similar sentiment that the grade consolidations made should be lasting. He asked if every option would present a reasonably appropriate classroom for the age groups involved. Brand answered that the Wildwood couldn’t promise this, as there were differing versions of what would need to be done from a renovation standpoint.
David Ragsdale also added that they wouldn’t be creating new spaces, only replacing impaired utilities and other things of that nature. He restated that the option chosen should need to provide adequate space for staff and students for 5-7 years.
Melissa Plowman mentioned some of the suggestions made at the Wildwood Building Committee Meeting to cut cost such as foregoing the new sprinkler system.
“I struggle to consider options that cut corners like that,” she said.
She wanted to see the committee consider the fragility of Wildwood students and the equity issues created in scattering them across town now as they evaluate the remaining options. She asked Brand to seek feedback from the Wildwood staff.
Plowman also said that she viewed this cost as part of the new building cost and not an extra cost. She suggested that the MSBA partnership may assuage concerns so that they can consider options better than just the cheapest one.
Turner pointed out that the town hasn’t made necessary maintenance at the Wildwood School for a number of years thinking that it would soon be torn down, which has saved the town some amount of money over time.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson wondered how Brand would be receiving feedback from Wildwood teachers and administration. Brand mentioned that he had met with the Wildwood teachers and admin earlier that day. He also assured the committee that the MSBA process is moving forward with school consolidation in mind.
Lastly, Plowman asked how long the options would take to put into place, as this could influence the committee’s decision. Brand confirmed a timeline ending in 2024. In the meantime, he said the district would assess resources necessary as the Wildwood students and programs remain spread out in three buildings for the next school year.
However, he suggested that there would be room for preparation ahead of a Town Meeting vote which would move the timeline up by up to half of a school year.
