WILMINGTON — The School Committee received a presentation on the results from the Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE) survey and preliminary program review of the middle school from CIT day findings during their meeting last Wednesday night.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand shared that this would be the first of two presentations: the first about the survey results, and the second containing information gathered about comparable school districts. The intent of their efforts was to identify action steps and changes to be made at the middle school to help move the school community forward.
AMLE, he explained, was a leading voice for research and best practices with middle level education. The survey was sent to all middle school students and staff. The results from the AMLE were provided in a strong narrative format.
The survey asked questions for the Successful Middle School Assessment Report around what are the current strengths and what’s working well with the middle school program, experience, and organization as well as weaknesses and what’s not working. The results, as shared by AMLE, were split into the categories of culture and climate; curriculum, instruction, and assessment; and leadership and organization.
Some of the strengths identified in culture and climate were socio-emotional needs in academics, teachers meeting and greeting students daily, teachers building quality relationships with students, and the school being physically safe. The strengths identified in curriculum, instruction, and assessment were knowledgeable, trained, and prepared staff; exploratory courses; achievable tasks; purposeful learning; and formative assessments.
Those in leadership and organization were things like the school vision and mission and commitments to equity and flexibility.
The opportunities for improvement identified at the middle school included things like small groups for students, emotional safety, education in bullying and discipline, training support for students experiencing trauma, communication to families about student progress, school policies, and fun in the classroom.
Brand concluded that from this list, they’re looking to identify the most important opportunities and areas of program improvement to help guide the middle school education. He affirmed his commitment to engaging students, families, and staff in the adoption of recommendations.
Jay Samaha said that he appreciated all of the actionable items that came from the survey results. He asked if these items would require School Committee approval. Brand merely answered that anything that needed budget adjustments would come before them, but some would simply be recommendations. He assured the community that the middle school staff would have the opportunity to provide feedback.
Melissa Plowman named some important elements of feedback around inclusion and meeting time among staff. Brand noted that some of these were in connection with recommendations from the Walker Report.
Plowman also suggested looking at the differences in terms of needs identified from teachers and the AMLE. David Ragsdale agreed with that sentiment to look at areas of misalignment from families’ and teachers’ perspectives. He also asked what the plan was to involve staff, which Brand said would include dedicating the upcoming CIT day toward the program review.
Brand added that he would post the survey results presentation AMLE had given on the school website so that anyone in the community could watch.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson called out the issue of how well students like being at school, which was one area where Wilmington fell in the red.
“As parents, we want our kids to want to go to school. We need to make school a place where kids feel seen.”
She also reiterated the importance of making families feel heard regarding the upcoming recommendations. Regarding this, Brand said there would be opportunity to provide spaces where students feel emotionally safe at school.
The discussion concluded after Bryson asked if a representative from Student Support Services could come to their meeting on May 25 to share their insight and expertise.
