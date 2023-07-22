WILMINGTON — The Select Board received and approved the recommendation of the DPW director to pursue reusing the same material to replace the WHS Alumni Field turf with a stipulation to consider an alternative fill material during their meeting this past Monday night.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi reminded the board that residents approved the preparation of design documents related to the replacement of the existing turf at the field by vote at the past Town Meeting. It was also the express sentiment of the residents to have the town look into natural grass and other synthetic options instead of crumb rubber. The replacement of the turf field would take place in 2026.
Bree Sullivan, Chief Civil Engineer at Gale Associates, explained that the most recent generation of typical turf material was made using polyethylene which is softer than its predecessors. There are both synthetic and natural options including organic, SafeShell, Envirofill, Brockfill, SBR, TPE, and EDPM.
She said that SafeShell is made up of walnut shells, TPE is plastic pellets, EDPM is new rubber, Envirofill is acrylic-covered sand, and SBR is the typical crumb rubber made from ground up car tires.
Depending on the material chosen, there may need to be a shock pad installed underneath the new field which would help reduce concussions from hitting the ground and provide a firmer feel with softer results. Synthetic material would offer lower maintenance and overall lifetime costs per use, nearly all-weather use with grass-like look and performance, and immediate availability after a rainstorm.
Sullivan went on to say that a synthetic field can replace the usability of 2-3 natural grass fields, while replacing a turf field with a natural grass field will require 2-3 times the space. There are other costs associated with the maintenance of a grass field amounting to about $26,000 per year not including additional staff required.
A synthetic turf’s maintenance would cost the town only about $4,000 per year. The synthetic turf does pose risks including injuries, chemical compounds, microbes or bacteria, and temperature.
Sullivan assured the board that 60 percent of turf fields in 2022 were created with crumb rubber made out of recycled tires.
“Anecdotally, the players love it, and those who don’t want it are not the ones who use the field,” she said.
While she mentioned an ongoing EPA study into the harms of crumb rubber, the EPA said they found crumb rubber to be low in bio accessibility and air emissions and similar to homes in terms of bacteria levels.
Potential costs for each different type of material were listed. She also included the possibility to reuse the existing crumb rubber and save about $20,000. The timeline Sullivan outlined reflected a total of six weeks to replace the turf from removing the existing field to installing the new one.
Gary DePalma asked about the difference of feel with brockfill. Sullivan referenced that Billerica has a turf made of brockfill. Magaldi replied that he experienced it to be more rigid and he wasn’t confident about using a wood product.
Greg Bendel asked if additional equipment would be necessary if the town chose a natural fill. Magaldi suggested what the town has might be enough for the alternative fills, but they would need another staff member if natural grass was used.
He also explained that this field is used for hours every day of the week and they were reverting to a situation that had been a problem previously.
Lilia Maselli wondered if the walnut shell option would be an issue for people with nut allergies. Sullivan replied that she wasn’t sure, but she was working on the answer.
Frank West asked the DPW director to clarify the life of the existing turf, which he said was 10 years. They were slating the replacement for fiscal year 2026.
West then asked if he wanted to comment more on the possibility of a natural field. Magaldi went on to say that the synthetic turf would be more consistent for playability and save the town money from the lack of water, pesticides, and fertilizer required on the field. He also supported the re-cycling of the existing crumb rubber as an environmentally responsible solution.
“My understanding is that the crumb rubber doesn’t degrade to the point where it’s not useable [after each resurfacing],” he said.
Athletic Director Dennis Ingram also said he supported Magaldi’s recommendation. He added there is a lot of wear and tear on the field through football, soccer, field hockey, and lacrosse. He explained the reversion to natural grass would mean they could hold fewer games and practices at the high school.
Kevin Caira asked what the difference is between the alumni field and the Yentile Farm turf field. Magaldi provided that the Yentile field is newer and has better technology, and it also has a shockpad underneath.
Magaldi then recommended reusing of the existing crumb rubber to be put out to bid, but including the opportunity to use an alternative fill material to be selected by the DPW. This would also include the shockpad.
The board approved this request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.