WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, May 31, a joint meeting was held between the Finance Committee, Select Board, School Committee, and the Wildwood School Building committee to discuss new grade configurations to be explored.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand opened by reminding the audience that the school district submitted statements of interests for all six elementary schools to the MSBA and indicated interest in school consolidation. The grade configurations presented to the MSBA as part of this process were pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, pre-k through 3rd grade, and pre-k through 5th grade.
He went on to explain that through discussion with Dore & Whittier, the architectural firm for the project, and SMMA, the OPM, they identified the need to explore modification. They determined the capacity in the middle and high schools to be larger than the current enrollment. With that in mind, they would like to consider with this MSBA project the ability to move 8th grade into the high school, send 5th grade to the middle school, and create a new or renovated pre-k-grade 4 school.
Though there may be room at the secondary level schools for more grades, he said that this doesn’t necessarily mean that it is appropriate to move the grades up.
“They’re completely different programs… We don’t know whether the community at large would want or support it,” he continued.
Representatives from Dore & Whittier shared that Wilmington moved into the feasibility study module of the engagement with the MSBA. They wanted to add two new design enrollment options into the study: pre-k through grade 4 either on the north side of town or across the whole town.
They also recognized that the option of pre-k through 3rd grade wouldn’t address all the district’s needs in terms of capacity issues and reducing transitions for students.
A district-wide pre-k through grade 4 school could address all of the town’s needs with six elementary schools with one project. However, in order to expand the options considered in the project, they needed to go back to the MSBA for approval, which may delay the project up to six months while the phase reverts back to eligibility.
Brand described that the town could do nothing with this recommendation and continue on course, or go back to the MSBA with a signed document about reconsideration by the end of the month so that the MSBA can vote on the changes in October.
Town Manager Jeff Hull shared his support for the recommendation in order to say that they looked at opportunities to better use existing space and evaluated all options.
School Committee member M. J. Byrnes said that she was hesitant to consider pre-k through grade 4 as a consolidation option due to the wide range of ages that would be in the same school together. She also said it could be hard to find space for the appropriate size building and outdoor space required.
Dore & Whittier replied that they didn’t have answers on where it would fit yet; they merely wanted to explore it through their process. They also said that they would use all historical and current information available and make considerations for enrollment to continue to decline or to increase.
Select Board member Lilia Maselli commented that she didn’t want to change the grade configurations with 5th and 8th grade right now, considering that there are still issues with consistent leadership at the middle school in her opinion.
“I don’t want to stuff the schools full and then have enrollment go back up,” she added.
Kevin Caira asked if going back to the eligibility phase would mean that the town could be dismissed from the program if the MSBA doesn’t accept the new options, or if a new OPM or architect would need to be hired. The representatives responded explaining that they would only be going back with new enrollment options, but the project would keep the same OPM and architect. If the MSBA says no, the project would use the original configurations.
Stephen Turner agreed that 5th grade and 8th grade may not fit into the next schools from an educational perspective. He also mentioned that he wasn’t aware of any pre-k schools that were that big. Dore & Whittier named a pre-k school in Easton with over 700 students and other towns with consolidated elementary schools of over 1,000 students.
They also explained that even if the town goes with pre-k through grade 4, it doesn’t mean 5th grade has to move into the middle school.
Mike Mercaldi commented that pre-k through grade 5 may be ideal for many parents who have three different CARES pickups from three schools. He asked about the possibility of being accepted into a second MSBA process for the other side of town if they only combine on the north side of town.
Brand explained that the town can’t apply again until this project is finished. This would mean suggest a timeline of 13 years before the same project could be completed on the other side of town. Hull added that the town could choose to make another school without the MSBA, but it would be a challenge to take on the full cost.
Greg Bendel said he was surprised a vote would be asked that night given the newness of the information provided.
Frank West asked about the expected reimbursement percentage, which they said was between 30 and 40 percent. He questioned whether foresight was used in planning for schools and the town’s other projects.
Jenn Bryson shared that the amount of time before a new school could be built on the other side of town was a contributing factor to considering this recommendation. Brand confirmed that he wants to see it studied.
Finance Committee member Brad Jackson shared that in his experience, he saw large elementary schools work that are cheaper than operating six elementary schools.
“It doesn’t mean it’s the best solution here for Wilmington. To not move forward with this recommendation… because you don’t like one of the options is short-sighted,” he said.
Maselli commented that it didn’t seem fair to not address both sides of town, a sentiment with which Brand agreed. He wanted to create a plan that didn’t leave one side of town feeling slighted.
The meeting members considered having a second meeting to take a vote, but with schedule constraints, they agreed to have each committee vote separately at their next meetings. In order to understand what the other groups thought, they did take a collective show of hands in favor of the recommendation.
The entire School Committee and Finance Committee were in favor, and some Select Board members either weren’t ready to vote or didn’t support the recommendation.
