WILMINGTON — The School Committee received presentations during their most recent meeting from Wilmington Middle School Principal Dr. Jeanette Quirk and Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand on the principal entry plan and middle school program review recommendations.
Brand began by explaining how they are viewing Quirk’s transition into the role of permanent principal as an opportunity to pause, listen, and learn more about the environment at the middle school.
Quirk shared that her efforts to learn included a series of surveys and meetings with stakeholders in focus groups. She also researched other districts and pedagogy. Her goals were to gain an understanding and knowledge of history and to identify priorities for moving forward.
From an 8th grade exit survey, which had 111 participants, she found the need for improvement of communication, school climate, and curriculum and instruction. The desires in terms of communication identified were for consistency and timeliness, and proposed next steps for this area were a communication plan, newsletters, meetings with staff, and a virtual kindness board.
For school climate, participants answered that they want to see a climate fostering fairness and traditions instead of friction and distrust. Parents identified bullying that appears to be going unpunished as one reason people have bad experiences at the middle school. Students shared that they want more leadership and extracurricular opportunities.
Proposed next steps in this area were creating traditions, an activity block in the schedule, and a year-long calendar of events. Lastly, for curriculum and instruction, they would start a quarterly newsletter for families, make time in the schedule for interventions, and introduce cross-disciplinary projects.
The committee members first commented that they appreciated the presentation. Stephen Turner asked Quirk if teachers would be on board with these recommendations. She confirmed that they were for the most part.
Jesse Fennelly proposed that Quirk come back every so often for updates on where the school stood relative to these changes, which she said she would do.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson stressed the importance of making children feel seen.
“We need to be sure that every decision and new initiative is thoughtful about who is it including and who it is excluding,” she said.
Another important piece she mentioned is bringing mental health conversations to students instead of expecting them to reach out asking for support.
David Ragsdale agreed that belonging and connection at school is important. Melissa Plowman said that they should create a supportive and positive outlook around these recommendations as they aim to make improvements.
She also said she liked the ideas of building tradition and consistency and asked for insight into the division of responsibility between the school’s administrators.
Brand took over at this point, giving credit to the teachers at the middle school who’ve stayed through the lack of leadership and stability in over a decade. The middle school program review, as he detailed, came about through a review of stakeholder feedback, a list of findings, preliminary recommendations, WMS staff feedback, and finally a set of actionable recommendations to be taken.
The recommendations he shared covered three themes: culture and climate; curriculum, instruction, and assessment; and leadership and organization.
Under culture and climate, stakeholders’ opinions reflected a desire for a culture of respect, personal development, and safety. The recommendations Brand shared in this area included extracurricular activities, a school counseling program, community partnerships, a student advisory program, and a culture and climate assessment.
For improving instruction and curriculum, they proposed a unified arts program review, student-led conferencing, and curriculum alignment. He said that they want to invite students to have more ownership in their learning and to reflect on their achievements.
In leadership and organization, the recommendations were to implement school success teams instead of team leads, effective middle-level best practices, and a new student-teacher schedule with six periods. This schedule change would expand learning time and reduce the number of transitions between classes.
Some of these changes would take place next year, and the rest within the following two years.
Plowman noted that there were a lot of working groups required from these recommendations, wondering if there would be enough interested middle school staff to fill them. Brand replied that he’d hope to see staff wanting to play a role in these areas.
Jay Samaha said he appreciated how these action items are systems that will be sustainable and adaptable over time. Turner also requested regular updates on these items.
Ragsdale asked if the program review looked at the “houses” or team structure and whether it was a good setup for students. Brand responded that they wouldn’t be aiming to change the houses at this juncture.
“Research points strongly to this structure for young adolescents,” he said.
However, they might be willing to adjust the number of teachers on each team according to needs and enrollment, should they look into that further. Quirk added they changed the current team structure so that students change houses every year.
Bryson recommended also asking students for their opinions and inviting them to play a role in implementing the recommendations. Brand pointed to those recommendations that would bring students together including the advisory program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.