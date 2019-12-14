Girl Scout Silver Award recipients

Wilmington Girl Scouts, from left, Tanya Mollo, Taylor Mills and Rachel George were recently recognized as Silver Award recipients.

(Courtesy photo)

WILMINGTON — Three Cadettes from Wilmington Girl Scout Troop 65083 were recognized in an award ceremony for their Girl Scout Silver Awards on Friday night at Wilmington United Methodist Church. The three recipients, Ra­chel George, Tanya Mollo, and Taylor Mills, are currently in the 9th grade at Wilmington High School, Covenant Christian Acade­my, and Shawsheen Valley Technical High School, respectively.

The Girl Scouts’ Silver Award is the highest award that a Girl Scout Cadette can receive. It’s a necessary step on their way to receiving the Girl Scouts Gold Award, which is the highest award any Girl Scout can earn.

In order to qualify for the Silver Award, according to the Girl Scouts of America website, the Cad­ette is required to be in sixth grade or above and have completed the Cad­ette Journey. Each of Fri­day night’s three recipients completed the Cad­ette Journey and a Take Action project.

Troop 65083 co-leader Nick Mollo helped Bald­win Service Unit Activi­ties Coordinator and Sil­ver Award Consultant Ma­rie Normoyle organize the ceremony, featuring Wil­mington guest speakers with whom the girls work­ed during their projects. Normoyle started the ceremony by citing these three girls’ dedication to better their community. She led into the part where they lit candles and recited the statements of the Girl Scout Promise and Law.

Next, Nick “Mister” Mol­lo explained that during the required Cadette Jour­ney, the girls selected a project where they learn­ed about themselves while at the same time fulfilling the requirements for a number of Girl Scout pat­ches.

Rachel George and Tan­ya Mollo’s Cadette Jour­neys involved a lot of time spent in the outdoors. Gui­ded by Nick Mollo, the pair entered into a camp setting, where they practiced packing light, hiking, tent-making, and cook­ing outdoor meals on a campfire.

“We learned to camp more backwoodsy than a lot of Girl Scouts do,” Tan­ya Mollo shared.

For Taylor Mills’ Cadette Journey, she studied the effects of social media on mental health.

For their Take Action projects, they had to choose something that would have a lasting effect on the community and build toward a sustainable future. The girls worked closely with Director Kar­en Campbell of the Wil­mington Recrea­tion Depart­ment after no­ticing trash and stray fishing lines in Silver Lake.

“We saw that people were dumping stuff into the lake and not respecting the laws,” Mollo continued.

For more information, they thought to survey people at Town Beach to determine what they knew of the Silver Lake restrictions.

As a solution, they sought approval from the town to have waste fishing line collectors installed in the lake. One of the things that Rachel George appreciated learning was how to pitch an idea when they presented the line collectors to Town Manager Jeff Hull.

After they constructed the collectors themselves, they wrote feedback to the Recreation Department regarding the town’s fishing derbies. This required more than 50 hours of project time to complete.

When Normoyle presented each Cadette with her Silver Award pin, the parents placed the pin on their daughter’s Girl Scout vest. One at a time, George, Mills and Mollo came up to thank everyone for coming and share the results of their hard work.

Mills said, “We’ve made Silver Lake a safer environment for everyone to enjoy.”

They each valued the opportunity to use the skills that they’d been learning to benefit the local environment.

Finally, Wilmington Town Manager Hull and State Representative David Rob­ertson both presented official recognition to these Silver Award recipients. Hull brought certificates of achievement on behalf of the Board of Selectmen, acknowledging their perceptiveness and ingenuity in the Take Action project. Robertson offered congratulations for their initiative and leadership alongside their citations from the House of Representatives.

At the end of the ceremony, everyone in attendance moved across the hall from the WUMC sanctuary for refreshments.

