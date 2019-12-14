WILMINGTON — Three Cadettes from Wilmington Girl Scout Troop 65083 were recognized in an award ceremony for their Girl Scout Silver Awards on Friday night at Wilmington United Methodist Church. The three recipients, Rachel George, Tanya Mollo, and Taylor Mills, are currently in the 9th grade at Wilmington High School, Covenant Christian Academy, and Shawsheen Valley Technical High School, respectively.
The Girl Scouts’ Silver Award is the highest award that a Girl Scout Cadette can receive. It’s a necessary step on their way to receiving the Girl Scouts Gold Award, which is the highest award any Girl Scout can earn.
In order to qualify for the Silver Award, according to the Girl Scouts of America website, the Cadette is required to be in sixth grade or above and have completed the Cadette Journey. Each of Friday night’s three recipients completed the Cadette Journey and a Take Action project.
Troop 65083 co-leader Nick Mollo helped Baldwin Service Unit Activities Coordinator and Silver Award Consultant Marie Normoyle organize the ceremony, featuring Wilmington guest speakers with whom the girls worked during their projects. Normoyle started the ceremony by citing these three girls’ dedication to better their community. She led into the part where they lit candles and recited the statements of the Girl Scout Promise and Law.
Next, Nick “Mister” Mollo explained that during the required Cadette Journey, the girls selected a project where they learned about themselves while at the same time fulfilling the requirements for a number of Girl Scout patches.
Rachel George and Tanya Mollo’s Cadette Journeys involved a lot of time spent in the outdoors. Guided by Nick Mollo, the pair entered into a camp setting, where they practiced packing light, hiking, tent-making, and cooking outdoor meals on a campfire.
“We learned to camp more backwoodsy than a lot of Girl Scouts do,” Tanya Mollo shared.
For Taylor Mills’ Cadette Journey, she studied the effects of social media on mental health.
For their Take Action projects, they had to choose something that would have a lasting effect on the community and build toward a sustainable future. The girls worked closely with Director Karen Campbell of the Wilmington Recreation Department after noticing trash and stray fishing lines in Silver Lake.
“We saw that people were dumping stuff into the lake and not respecting the laws,” Mollo continued.
For more information, they thought to survey people at Town Beach to determine what they knew of the Silver Lake restrictions.
As a solution, they sought approval from the town to have waste fishing line collectors installed in the lake. One of the things that Rachel George appreciated learning was how to pitch an idea when they presented the line collectors to Town Manager Jeff Hull.
After they constructed the collectors themselves, they wrote feedback to the Recreation Department regarding the town’s fishing derbies. This required more than 50 hours of project time to complete.
When Normoyle presented each Cadette with her Silver Award pin, the parents placed the pin on their daughter’s Girl Scout vest. One at a time, George, Mills and Mollo came up to thank everyone for coming and share the results of their hard work.
Mills said, “We’ve made Silver Lake a safer environment for everyone to enjoy.”
They each valued the opportunity to use the skills that they’d been learning to benefit the local environment.
Finally, Wilmington Town Manager Hull and State Representative David Robertson both presented official recognition to these Silver Award recipients. Hull brought certificates of achievement on behalf of the Board of Selectmen, acknowledging their perceptiveness and ingenuity in the Take Action project. Robertson offered congratulations for their initiative and leadership alongside their citations from the House of Representatives.
At the end of the ceremony, everyone in attendance moved across the hall from the WUMC sanctuary for refreshments.
