Hiking up Ballardvale Street to Camp 40 Acres was a great adventure in the late 1950s. Starting at the old North School, the hike was nearly three miles on a sleepy farm lane. But the last hitch on a trail into the woods was a bit scary.
Alongside the trail, in the northernmost part of Wilmington, there was a small two-story stone house. It was said to be the home of a hermit. Curious as the scouts may have been, they were afraid to go in. It was not the never-seen hermit that scared them but stories of his dogs.
The building apparently was built by Christian Loeffler. What little is known of him is that a man of that name was listed in Melrose in the 1940 census. Date of birth was “about 1900."
Loeffler was a mason. He evidently had built the house himself. One story told was that a mailman once attempted to deliver some special delivery mail, but was driven off by the dogs. He did not return.
Loeffler’s sister reported that she had last seen him on June 13, and that he was not feeling well. He was not there in July, but that was not unusual. From time to time, he would be gone for extended periods. She reported him missing on Aug. 1, 1958.
On the evening of Saturday, Aug. 16, five Explorer scouts found a skull with no jawbone or teeth. The scouts, from Malden, were camping at Camp 40 Acres and had been out on an evening hike.
Their report set off a large search, with state and local police, headed by Sgt. John Imbimbo. There were many bones found, enough to fill two boxes. Everything was sent to the Harvard Medical School.
Medical examiner Thomas Devlin said the skull was human, but the bones were not. As there were no teeth, identification was impossible. With no corpse, there could be no determination of cause of death.
There were dogs running wild in the area. For some time after the discovery of the skull, several dogs were shot.
A story from the Wilmington Crusader, May 12, 1954 gives a better picture of what was once there. Written by Walter Rogers, a Boy Scout leader, the story tells of the hiking and camping activities of the boys in Troop 157. They spent a weekend at Camp 40 Acres, fishing at Foster’s Pond, then hiking westerly to Ballardvale Street.
“As the scouts ventured on through the woods, they wondered if they knew where they were. After about half an hour, they seemed to stumble upon the piggery. Many times, scouts have mentioned the piggery on their camping trips.
“At one time it was quite a good size piggery. The house was made of stone, with a good-size garage, several sheds where the slaughtering was done, also a three-story building which seemed to have been used for storage.
“The story goes that the owner had to generate his own electricity, which caused a fire and destroyed the house, though the garage was not touched. The owner moved, but kept returning to feed the animals.
“As time went on, he didn’t return, and animals broke loose, wild from starvation. Finally, they were hunted like deer, because they were dangerous, and soon disappeared entirely. Now the land stands unused; who knows who owns it now? Nobody knows!
“The scouts have longed to have the land and join to Forty Acres, because they believe that they could put the buildings to good use and the land. The land is well-cleared, so a wonderful baseball field could be made.”
Loeffler was never seen again. In 1965, the Town of Wilmington demolished the remains of the house. The land is now part of the Wilmington Town Forest.
