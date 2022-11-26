WILMINGTON — The appropriation for the new senior center was the final article taken up at the special Town Meeting this past Saturday. Earlier in the meeting, as part of the first article that day, Wilmington Superintendent of Public Buildings George Hooper shared his appreciation for all of those involved in the planning for the new building and the reason it was completed.
He showed the Buzzell Senior Center’s space limitations such as storage and lack of rooms, the parking lot capacity of 40 cars, and accessibility issues with the attic and basement. The building is 8,300 square feet and was built in 1935 as a school before it was repurposed into the senior center in 1986.
The new proposed building for the property near St. Dorothy’s Church would be contained in a single-story with proper interior and exterior space for all desired programming and cost over $17.26 million to construct. It would likely be completed late in 2024.
The motion for the appropriation for the project included using $6 million from the town’s capital stabilization fund and borrowing the other $11 million plus required to pay for construction.
Wilmington resident Kevin MacDonald asked during the discussion, through the town moderator, where the town’s free cash comes from. Town Manager Jeff Hull detailed that the difference between town expenditures versus the appropriated budget goes into the town’s general fund, and then the finance director establishes the free cash number with the Department of Revenue.
The capital stabilization fund is made up of money that the town sets aside for building projects and similar items.
MacDonald replied with his opinion that overbudgeting is what creates the town’s free cash. He compared the senior center’s cost to that of the newly constructed detox facility, over twice the amount per square foot, and then suggested that folks in town are using its free cash from overbudgeting to possibly buy the Olin Superfund property. Other residents’ disagreement with that statement was audible in the auditorium after that claim.
Dan Pallotta of P3 Consulting, the OPM for the project, explained that the price estimate for the new senior center includes every single piece of the construction including prevailing wages according to Massachusetts construction bidding laws.
One resident who stood in support of the new senior center called the current building deplorable to say the least.
“It’s up to us to stand up and advocate for our seniors,” she said. “All of things we enjoy such as parks, schools, and baseball fields are all paid for and supported by our seniors. It’s time to do the right thing and stand behind them.”
Joanne Shukas spoke to the fact that the town’s seniors paid for all of the existing school buildings and municipal buildings that the town built.
“I think it’s time that the town does something for the seniors; we’ve done enough,” she said.
Jack Grady, another resident, asked residents to separate facts from opinions in their vote that day. A motion was made after that to move to the vote, which was approved unanimously.
A standing vote was requested since this item required a 2/3 majority to pass at Town Meeting. 502 residents stood up to vote in the affirmative for the new senior center, and only two were in opposition. The motion passed.
