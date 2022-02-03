WILMINGTON — On Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, a woman was struck and killed by an inbound Haverhill Line train near the North Wilmington MBTA Station.
According to a statement released by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the victim is identified as Roberta Sausville, 68, of Wilmington.
Preliminary investigations suggest that just after 5:50 p.m. on Friday, Sausville was driving eastbound on Middlesex Avenue in Wilmington when an inbound train struck the driver’s side of the victim's vehicle.
Sausville was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation remains active, preliminary findings suggest human error may be the primary focus of the investigation.
In a statement released by MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, he confirmed a Keolis signal maintainer was performing regularly scheduled testing of the railroad crossing safety system less than an hour before Friday’s collision on Middlesex Avenue.
Poftak’s statement also suggests that the MBTA’s preliminary findings were that the safety system was not returned to its normal operating mode following the test.
Failure to return to a normal operating mode could result in train crossing gates to delay in coming down when needed.
The Keolis signal maintainer has since been put on administrative leave pending this investigation.
Local politicians, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, Representative David Robertson, and Representative Kenneth Gordon released a joint statement regarding the North Wilmington MBTA Commuter Rail accident.
The statement said, in part, “We are saddened by the loss of Roberta Sausville in this tragic accident and our condolences go out to her family, friends, and the Wilmington community.”
The representatives added, “There needs to be a full understanding of, and accountability for, the events that caused the death of Ms. Sausville.”
The statement also confirms that the representatives will be in close contact with the local fire and police departments to ensure public safety in the North Wilmington MBTA Station area.
The Wilmington Board of Selectmen also released a statement to the public regarding the North Wilmington Commuter Rail incident offering their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.
The selectmen also stated, “The board will be demanding answers from the MBTA as to why safety features at the North Wilmington crossing reportedly did not activate and assurance from the MBTA that procedures are in place to maintain operability of the crossing arms and lights at their rail crossing.”
The investigation into this deadly accident is active and ongoing, being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the DA’s Office, Wilmington Police Department, MBTA Transit Police Department, and the Federal Railroad Administration.
