One of my earliest memories is going to the North Wilmington Post Office, a small building next to Buck Bros. grocery store. This would have been in the very early 1950s. It was a great privilege to get the mail, and there was some rivalry as to which boy would get the task. The mail boxes had combination locks, but with three boxes to collect, it was simpler to ask at the window.
“Norton, Neilson and Cates,” I’d say.
The Nortons were our grandparents, living two doors away on High Street. Howard and Emma Cates lived next door and the path to the Nortons went through their yard.
At the window would be either Postmistress Annie Gallagher or clerk Roseanne Babine, who lived on Federal Hill. It was fascinating to watch Miss Babine fan out a handful of envelopes and rapidly cancel each stamp
In the lobby were two glass display cases. They were empty, but we were told they were once used to display candy. One of them ended up at the Harnden Tavern, where it contains the collection of Native American artifcats collected by my father, Capt. Larz Neilson and Ernest “Buster” Eames.
Capt. Larz became postmaster in 1956, shortly after starting the Town Crier. I would often go to the back door to ask if we could go fishing.
A stop in North Wilmington always meant a visit to Buck’s store. Of particular interest were the cookie bins, near the back of the store. At the left side of the store was the elaborate hand-cranked cash register. Rodney or Walter Buck or Walter Surrette would usually add up the prices on a paper bag and then enter the sale in the register.
The right side of the building was a separate room with sacks of grain, seed, feed and fertilizer. Outside the store were two gas pumps, at the front left of the building. There were no gas stations in North Wilmington until 1957, when “Dice” O’Neil built a Gulf station at the corner of Shady Lane Drive.
The name Buck Bros. did not come from owner Rodney Buck and his brother Walter, but from their father, Herbert and his two brothers, George and Sydney. Herbert ran the store in North Wilmington and also served as a selectman and state representative. He died in 1912 at age 50. George ran the other Buck Bros. store in Wilmington Square.
The Elia brothers, John and Mike, bought the store in 1956.
Across the street was the train depot, with a freight barn in back. The waiting room was L-shaped with doors facing each side of the building. There was a ticket agent’s office with a bay window, giving a view of the tracks in either direction, and a ticket window facing into the waiting room. Heat was provided by a large pot-bellied coal stove. There was usually a pile of nut coal behind the building for the stove.
Across the tracks was a lean-to shelter for passengers awaiting the Boston trains. The arrival of the locomotive could be frightening for a small child, as the large, snorting black beast with giant wheels closed in the front of the shelter.
Nearby was Harriman’s Tannery, the town’s largest industry, employing about 60 men. The odors from the tannery caused conductors on the railroad to announce, “North Wilmington, by the smell!” It shut down in 1952 after people complained about the odor.
Across the street from the tannery was the Whitefield School, a four-room elementary school. My older brother started school there in 1949, and our grandfather Norton would pick him up in the 1940 Chevy. I distinctly remember the tannery odor from those early visits to the school. Shortly after I started school, the tannery shut down.
Next-door to the school was the 1730 House, dating from early colonial times, where in the 1950s, Elizabeth Tibbetts had a gift and penny candy shop. The house had been called the Squire Eames house, for Samuel Eames, selectman and town clerk in the early 1800s.
In the post bellum era, it became known as the Shamrock, where Mike and Susan McEnroe would board Irishmen working in the tannery.
