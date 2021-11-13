TEWKSBURY — At their meeting Monday night, the Board of Selectmen heard from Town Engineer Paul Alunni, Town Counsel K. P. Law’s Shirin Everett, and DPW Operations Manager Jamie Magaldi on the state of the town’s unaccepted ways.
Alunni opened by defining an unaccepted way as any road, way, or street open for public use but not owned or controlled by the town. He reported that the town has 200 unaccepted ways out of 500 ways total.
“Addressing this could be a benefit to the whole community,” he said.
He explained that the town legally can’t use public funds for construction or repair of non-public unaccepted ways. If these were made public ways, the town could fund construction with state funds. However, the town still is able to provide services like plowing snow and small road fixes.
The general process for acceptance includes prepping plans and legal documents, motion by the Board of Selectmen, Planning Board review and recommendations, a Board of Selectmen public hearing, Town Meeting vote, and acquiring land right conveyances.
One major requirement that keeps these streets unaccepted is that there are standards the street must reach before it can be brought before Town Meeting for a vote. This, Alunni said, is to entice the 2/3 vote required for accepting new ways.
“The clock would be ticking if it went to Town Meeting. We want to make sure conveyances are going to go through,” he continued.
The areas these standards include are in grading, surfacing, and drainage. These, along with the document preparations, create a range of estimated costs which the residents have to meet before the process even begins. Alunni provided some cost estimates for all of the town’s unaccepted ways, which are at various levels of prepared, from poor to no change necessary.
In the current practice, he said that residents are referred to betterment programs to help finance improvements required before the road can be accepted. The example that he gave had an estimate of $275,000 which would have cost each resident on the street $28,000.
“Most requests fall apart when they see the total cost.”
This is one reason that Alunni wants to see the current practice modified.
In considering new practices, Alunni reviewed the process in Dedham, which has a similar number of unaccepted ways. He shared that they categorize their unaccepted ways to determine if the betterment should apply, for example preferencing streets leading to public amenities.
Everett recommended the town create a policy of its own for addressing this issue. Another town she mentioned was Salisbury, where the assessor helps to prepare plans and get the process started for residents. In Leominster, she sees 5-6 unaccepted roads approved per year. However, she said there are other towns similar to Wilmington that only allow temporary repairs on these streets or that only approve 2-3 per year.
Greg Bendel asked whether the estimated pre-acceptance costs were available for residents. Alunni said that the inventory was part of the public record, although the numbers were from 2019.
He went on to ask whether these votes tend to fail at Town Meeting. Everett answered that she was seeing towns being more careful about what streets they bring to Town Meeting to begin with. The board wondered what the consequences would be if the town accepted roads without requiring that they meet the standards.
Alunni suggested that this could be “opening Pandora’s box,” so to speak. He said that while construction was the most expensive issue, exposing the town to liabilities or an unmanageable workload of ways to accept could lead to larger issues.
In the short term, Magaldi proposed spreading awareness to residents about unaccepted streets. Judy O’Connell agreed that residents may not know what the requirements are or how to get started. She also asked if there were any efforts being made by the town to stop the creation of more unaccepted streets, which Alunni said that the engineering department considers during planning.
Gary DePalma asked how many roads there were that could be ready to accept without work. Alunni counted 14 in his report. However, he said these weren’t the roads that people were the most concerned about — it was the ones needing new construction the most.
One resident commented that there was little awareness of unaccepted roads and asked about liability for issues that might be caused by the condition of their portion of the street. Everett replied that liability would only fall upon the resident if they knew of the condition but didn’t do anything about it.
The board moved on with an understanding that there would be further thought and discussion on the topic in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.