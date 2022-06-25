Youngsters fishing at Lubbers Brook years ago in North Wilmington probably did not think about the age of the bridge beneath them. They were more concerned with getting elbow room, not tangling their lines and ultimately, with catching trout.
There was a two-rail fence set on concrete posts, with no sidewalk. The brook had a fairly well-defined pool immediately next to the bridge, with heavy brush lining the stream.
The stonework beneath any fishermen standing at the edge of the bridge was about 100 years old, while that beneath the center of the road dated to the era of the Revolutionary War.
These estimates were made by Capt. Larz Neilson, publisher of the Town Crier, who examined the stonework when the bridge was being replaced in 1961. The bridge, about 100 yards from the Town Crier office, underwent a total replacement in 1961. Middlesex Avenue was widened at the same time.
He wrote, in 1961: The destruction of the old bridge over Lubbers Brook, in North Wilmington last Friday by contractors who are relocating Middlesex Avenue, uncovered three different types of stones used in the construction.
The central part of the two-channel bridge was laid about the time of the American Revolution. Then, probably before or after the Civil War, the bridge was widened, both up and downstream.
It is the chisel marks that tell the story.
In Colonial days, and up to some time after the War of 1812, the masons used flat chisel to cut stones.
To get granite sleepers suitable for a bridge, the masons would choose long stones in the fields and cut a series of holes, using their flat chisels. Then water would be poured into the flat holes in the winter. The granite would split as desired when the water froze.
Sometimes, if necessary, to speed the work, black powder would be used, and presumably be held in place by resin.
In the spring, the sleepers would be hauled to the work site by ox-dray and swung into place with a gin pole.
Where tensile strength wasn’t necessary, as in the building of a wall, the masons would use a kind of stone known as schist, if it was handy. Schist is a compressed sandstone, which splits easily.
Later, in the mid-1800s, the bridge was widened. This time, the masons used the “star” drill, round, with cutting teeth, such as is used today. Star drills always leave round holes, and such a hole means the work was done some time after the drill was invented, some time in the 1820s.
The level of the new channel will be about six feet lower than was the recent channel, to allow for the future dredging of Lubbers Brook, voted in the 1961 annual town meeting.
The old channel was at the level of the ancient ford which existed about the time the town was founded in 1730. Engineers are now digging down five or six feet into glacial lake sand, for the bottom of the new channel.
During the 1961 project, a heavy weekend rainfall caused a wash-out, creating a pool. When workmen returned to the site, they found fish in that pool, five perch, a hornpout and a shiner. Hornpout are otherwise known as catfish. Shiners are of the minnow family. The fish were released to swim downstream. A crayfish was also found during the work. The stream would also be stocked with trout in the spring by state personnel.
The Town of Wilmington is preparing to replace the 1961 culvert, which is partially collapsing. Work is set to begin on July 18 and will result in closure of the road for about 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.