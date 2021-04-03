WILMINGTON — David Ragsdale is one of the three candidates, and one of the two incumbent candidates, seeking re-election to the Wilmington School Committee in the upcoming annual town election.
According to his Facebook campaign page, Ragsdale describes himself as “an education specialist at DESE, husband, and dad of three kids in the Wilmington Public Schools seeking reelection to the Wilmington School Committee.”
His campaign page, titled “David Ragsdale for Wilmington School Committee” can be found on Facebook and is detailed with articles, letters of endorsement, and election updates. He also can be found on Twitter, where he will talk about books, podcasts, news and Star Wars. Ragsdale took some time to reflect on this upcoming election and share his campaign ideals with Town Crier.
Ragsdale explained how his inspiration to run stemmed from his upbringing.
“Education runs in my family. My mom taught 3rd grade and later worked for 30 years in a public high school as a learning consultant and special education team leader. My brother is a fifth grade teacher, and I taught classes and tutored for many years. So education has always been important to me, and especially now that I have three kids in Wilmington schools.
“I began working at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) in 2011 and after I had been there for several years, I realized I wanted to know more about how my own district operated and I started attending School Committee meetings.
“Over the next two years of going to meetings I realized that I wanted to do the work, not just watch the work being done. I wanted to contribute to the Wilmington school system and I thought I was in a good position to do so. I still feel the same way, which is why I’m running for reelection.”
In terms of previous political experience, Ragsdale has a nuanced take on the perception of being on the School Committee as a political spot.
“My only political experience has been running for School Committee. Before the 2018 election I had never run for anything. One thing I am grateful for is that the School Committee is very nonpolitical. Obviously, the election itself is political, but we’re a group that is focused on the work and on the kids. Politics is very far from our minds.”
Ragsdale’s goals for a possible next term are as outlined:
“I think there will be two main things to focus on — one short term and one longer term. The first will be evaluating where our kids are, academically and emotionally, and putting plans in place to address what we find. The difficulties of this year have taken a toll on our students, both in their learning and their emotional well-being and we need to meet them where they are.
“We have to adjust our pacing and instruction and curriculum around their needs and figure out what interventions are most helpful, particularly for vulnerable students.
“The second, longer term focus is to return to advancing the priorities of our strategic plan. A lot of time was spent developing the strategic plan to guide our path forward, but we had to put many of those initiatives on hiatus this year. It’s important that we begin advancing that work again.
More goals he has in mind are as follows:
“One of the key objectives of our strategic plan is to improve our facilities and I am very hopeful that we will be invited into the MSBA program this year so that we can start to move forward in earnest with replacing the Wildwood school. And although it will be years away, I hope that we can eventually consolidate our elementary schools into four buildings rather than six. As the saying goes, the best time to have begun these projects is years ago, but the second best time to begin them is now.”
Ragsdale also talks about his experience as a School Committee member in the age of COVID-19.
“Unsurprisingly, the last 12 months have been immensely challenging. A school district is a complex enterprise even during normal times. When the sand is constantly shifting beneath your feet, when the state provides 225 pages of COVID protocols but doesn’t provide much help in implementing them, when memorandums of agreement have to be negotiated multiple times as state regulations change and learning models shift — it’s hard to keep your head above water, much less make progress on important district initiatives.
“Looking a little more broadly than just this past year, I would say it’s hard to accept that you can’t do everything, you can’t accomplish everything. First, you’re one person on a seven-person committee, and second, things take time, especially at the governance and policy level where the School Committee works.
Ragsdale elaborates as well on the most rewarding part of being on School Committee:
“The best part is getting to be involved in something that matters a lot to me and being able to channel my energy towards something valuable to this community. The School Committee is a lot of work, but I find it meaningful and important, and it truly engages me. I also enjoy working with the other committee members and with a truly dedicated staff of administrators and teachers.”
Ragsdale also delved into what unique skills he possesses that serves the committee well.
“I think my legal and education background is unique on the committee. For 16 years I taught classes, tutored students, trained teachers, and wrote course content for The Princeton Review. For the last 10 years, I’ve worked at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, developing expertise in education policy. I also have a law degree from Boston University which comes in handy — there are a lot of education laws that affect our work.
“As far as my skills go, I don’t know that I would say any of them are unique, but I think I am good at explaining things clearly and succinctly, and also good at thinking about the perspective of parents in the district and asking questions that they would want answered.”
Ragsdale shows determination to return to normal as safely as possible.
“In the very near future, I hope that our return to full in-person learning goes smoothly. It’s a lot of work for our teachers and administrators but it’s so important to get our kids back into school full time. I hope that all our educators can quickly get vaccinated. And I hope that our high school seniors can have some of the end-of-senior-year experiences that they deserve.”
In terms of the current school year, Ragsdale has optimism.
“I would say that we’re in a good position to finish the year strongly, with kids back in school full time. And as vaccination continues to accelerate and the pandemic recedes, there is every reason to believe that the ’21–’22 school year will be a full year of in-person school with extracurricular activities, clubs, sports, and other features of a regular school year available to our students.”
Finally, his message to the general voting population is:
“If the voters of Wilmington reelect me, I will continue to work hard to move our schools in the right direction, and will continue to make the success and well-being of our students the highest priority.”
A reminder that the Wilmington town election will take place at various polling locations from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on April 24, 2021. Information on where each precinct is voting can be found on the Town of Wilmington website. And the deadline to register to vote in order to be eligible to participate in this election is on April 5.
