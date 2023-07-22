WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Select Board met to consider a replacement Liberty Pole and a number of space requests received that night.
They rearranged the agenda to move up the Salute to Service in honor of US Navy veteran John C. Wallace Sr., who served from September 1963 to September 1967. Select Board Member Greg Bendel said that Wallace earned a number of medals and ribbons for his service and today volunteers constantly for veterans and their families. He also mentioned Wallace’s time serving as the Pack Leader for Boy Scout Pack 156.
There was a request for a public hearing to consider the application to transfer and pledge inventory, license, and stock for the all alcohol package store license of East Gate Liquors at 211 Lowell St. Given that the requestor had a conflict that night, the board voted to open the hearing and then continue it until their next meeting, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.
Representatives from the Wilmington Minutemen requested permission to place a Liberty Pole at Rotary Park. The captain explained that the liberty pole has become a symbol of freedom, independence and strength as assemblies were held there to address views. He said that they took care of the previous pole through its useable life.
The new pole was currently being built, and they wanted to place it somewhere in Rotary Park in the same vicinity as the previous one.
Lilia Maselli asked if there was any way to prevent climbing of the new pole. The response said that the pole is not up all year round.
All the minutemen in attendance stood up to identify themselves.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi agreed that there were no objections from the DPW in this regard.
The board voted to approve their request.
Memos that night came from Town Manager Jeff Hull on housing choice, Jamie Magaldi on ARPA funding, Mark Reich on a claim at the Wildwood, Maria Pinaud on a grant for lead service lines, and Hugh VanDeMark on the Conservation Commission.
Hull wrote to the board that he’d reached out to Senator Barry Fineman and Representative David Robertson to join their Sept. 11 meeting to discuss the HLC requirements. However, they may need to push the timeline out further.
Magaldi’s memo explained that the town redirected $106,000 for the Lubbers Brook culvert replacement and $100,000 to replace the water pump at the Sergeant Water Treatment Plant. The water main replacement on Main Street was going before the Conservation Commission but would use the allocated money soon after permitting.
Attorney Mark Reich provided notice to Paul Scoff, Manager for Sprague Operating Resources, of a claim regarding the contamination at the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. Hull said the company had a period to respond, to be followed by dialogue.
DEP Director of Division of Municipal Services Maria Pinaud informed the board via memo that the town received a grant in the amount of $214,000 to be used for the lead service line inventory and replacement plan. Hull said that Green International would be starting the work the following week.
Lastly, Hugh VanDeMark shared concern for the Conservation Commission continuing to hold meetings remotely via Zoom. Hull stated this was due to health issues, but he’d informed the Director of Planning and Conservation, and going forward they would hold hybrid meetings.
The board approved the renewal of the secondhand dealer license at GameStop and the sale of surplus town vehicles and equipment. The equipment to be sold included pickup beds, a freestyle vehicle, dump trucks and plows, ford explorers, a stump grinder, a welding machine, and a tire machine clamp.
They also voted to forego the performance evaluation of the town manager given his retirement.
Hull suggested three training topics for the board to consider scheduling from town counsel KP|Law. They selected courses on the Barron v. Kolenda case out of Southborough and the acquisition and disposal of land.
For space requests, they approved lighting the town common gold for childhood cancer awareness month in September, the use of the Swain Green for an outdoor movie night with Wilmington Youth Hockey, a neighborhood block party on Lucaya Circle, and a yard sale on the Swain Green by the Sons of Italy and Wilmington Band Parents.
The board also approved the temporary orders of taking access to 333 Andover St. phases I and II of their environmental assessment. Hull noted that the first piece would be non-invasive, and the second piece would only be necessary if warranted from the result of the first.
Under new business, Frank West stated his desire to join the MBTA Advisory Committee as the board designee.
The next meeting will be on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.
