Gardeners who entered the Town Crier’s Mythical Golden Pea Spoon competition were never told they were actually growing their own prizes.
Capt. Larz Neilson ran the contest for decades, awarding the honor each year to the first gardener to pick enough peas for a family meal. Each June, people would come to the Town Crier office with some peas, or call to announce when they would be picking. Once that gardener’s date of picking was announced, there would often be others claiming an earlier date.
These dates were accepted and published as honest entries. The honor was given strictly on the honor system, as there was no prize, hence the “mythical” name.
When it started in 1951, the contest didn’t have a name. Larz, the newly-hired editor of the Wilmington Crusader, noted on June 27 that Philip Buzzell had peas “last Sunday,” which would have been June 24. A week later, though, it was reported that Mrs. Stanley Delaround of Mystic Avenue had served peas on June 14.
A year later, the contest had been named, and the competition heated up. Larz visited Mrs. Delarond, but she was growing edible-podded peas, which were not eligible. He wrote that she had dusted the pea spoon daily, polishing it once a week.
The first report of picked peas in 1952 came on June 17 from the Marfleet family on Boutwell Street. However, the Murray sisters, Emma Sargent and Edie Symmes, staked a claim at 11 a.m. the same day. They had their peas for lunch, beating the Marfleets by eight hours.
When Larz left the Crusader in 1955 to start the Town Crier, he took the pea spoon contest with him. A generous soul once brought in four gold-colored soup spoons, so that Larz could award them. But that missed the point — it was the Mythical Golden Pea Spoon. The spoons became coffee stirrers in the Town Crier office.
The real prize was grown and eaten by each of the entrants. There’s nothing like the flavor of fresh-picked peas, lightly simmered within a few hours of picking, before the sugars turn to starch. An additional unstated benefit comes from the soil enrichment generated by the roots of the pea plants.
The late Hugh Wiberg confessed to his favor for their flavor in his 1971 book, “Backyard Gardening.”
“I admit that I find it hard to speak and write dispassionately about peas,” he wrote. “This is simply because they are my very favorite vegetable.”
I was once privileged to share his bounty. He presented me with a bag of peas, which he had just picked, telling me to take them home immediately, shell them and then simmer them in a small amount of milk.
Do I have to tell you they were delicious?
He mentioned the pea spoon contest in his book.
“For some reason, pea growing is quite popular in our town, to the extent that the editor of the local newspaper annually awards a ‘mythical silver pea spoon’ to the first gardener who harvests enough peas for a meal.”
He failed to link the popularity of the peas with the contest.
Some gardeners became inventive in pushing the date. Paul Morrice was growing his peas against a south-facing wall of his foundation. After he won the honor for two years running, Larz declared him a professional. No doubt others were carefully selecting varieties with an a short growing span. The seed catalogs provide that information, and some gardeners use it to extend their harvest season of any particular crop.
The earliest entry for many years came from Marion Seim, who would mail a pea pod in a small package. She was a former Wilmington resident and a Town Crier subscriber who lived in Maryland. Her late husband was Patrick Thibeau, who had been the town sanitarian. When he took a position with the U.S. Public Health Service, they moved to Maryland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.