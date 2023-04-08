WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Select Board was visited by New England Donor Services representative Michael Murphy during their meeting on Monday, March 2 for an update regarding organ donation. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell opened the appointment by thanking Murphy for attending and establishing that the board also received a pamphlet of information in this regard.
Murphy first shared with the board his own story: that he himself is a living organ donor and an organ recipient. He mentioned his donation of a kidney to his own sister over 25 years prior and his receipt of a kidney seven years ago, both of which were life-saving procedures. He then provided to the board that 150,000 people per year in the United States are in need of organ donation, with 12 people added to the list every two minutes.
Because of this, as many as 20 people pass away per day while waiting for a donor.
“There just aren’t enough organs out there to help them,” he said.
With this in mind, Murphy explained that his group is seeking folks to sign up as living donors or to be donors when they pass away. He said this is an opportunity to save someone who may go on to save someone else’s life later in their own life. He included how to sign up as an organ donor at the registry when filling out license renewal information and the potential to choose to be a living organ donor separately. Kidneys, lungs, and parts of a liver can be donated from a living donor.
O’Connell thanked Murphy for his letter and shared appreciation for organ donors as well as Murphy’s personal experience. She mentioned her own experience with friends and family who donated and received organs. She said that this is an important but personal and difficult topic that comes with a full array of emotions.
Lilia Maselli commented that a life lost could potentially save many when that person is an organ donor. She also said she’s known organ donors and that there’s beauty in organ donation though it is emotional.
Gary DePalma thanked Murphy for his organ donation and for speaking up on behalf of those in need of donors. He, too, shared similar experience with other organ donors and that he is an organ donor.
Greg Bendel called Murphy an inspiration and shared excitement to support the work that the group is doing. Kevin Caira thanked Murphy for spreading awareness of this important cause.
Murphy also asked the board for permission to fly the “Donate Life” flag at the town hall on April 24 to recognize Organ Donor Month in April. O’Connell also described how Murphy in his request said he and his wife would be present in the town hall that day to disseminate information about organ donation from both living and deceased donors.
Town Manager Jeff Hull noted this was the fourth or fifth year the board supported this cause and the request to fly the “Donate Life” flag. He appreciated how organ donors provide the opportunity for someone else to continue living. Murphy thanked Hull for the town’s continued support.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.