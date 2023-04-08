Town Crier

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Select Board was visited by New Eng­land Donor Services representative Michael Mur­phy during their meeting on Monday, March 2 for an update regarding or­gan donation. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell open­ed the appointment by thanking Murphy for at­tending and establishing that the board also re­ceived a pamphlet of in­formation in this regard.

Murphy first shared with the board his own story: that he himself is a living organ donor and an organ recipient. He mentioned his donation of a kidney to his own sister over 25 years prior and his re­ceipt of a kidney seven years ago, both of which were life-saving procedures. He then provided to the board that 150,000 people per year in the United States are in need of or­gan donation, with 12 people added to the list every two minutes.

Because of this, as many as 20 people pass away per day while waiting for a donor.

“There just aren’t enough organs out there to help them,” he said.

With this in mind, Mur­phy explained that his group is seeking folks to sign up as living donors or to be donors when they pass away. He said this is an opportunity to save someone who may go on to save someone else’s life later in their own life. He included how to sign up as an organ donor at the registry when filling out li­cense renewal information and the potential to choose to be a living or­gan donor separately. Kid­neys, lungs, and parts of a liver can be donated from a living donor.

O’Connell thanked Mur­phy for his letter and shared appreciation for organ donors as well as Murphy’s personal experience. She mentioned her own experience with friends and family who donated and received organs. She said that this is an important but personal and difficult topic that comes with a full array of emotions.

Lilia Maselli commented that a life lost could po­tentially save many when that person is an organ donor. She also said she’s known organ donors and that there’s beauty in or­gan donation though it is emotional.

Gary DePalma thanked Murphy for his organ do­nation and for speaking up on behalf of those in need of donors. He, too, shared similar experience with other organ donors and that he is an organ donor.

Greg Bendel called Mur­phy an inspiration and shared excitement to support the work that the group is doing. Kevin Cai­ra thanked Murphy for spreading awareness of this important cause.

Murphy also asked the board for permission to fly the “Donate Life” flag at the town hall on April 24 to recognize Organ Do­nor Month in April. O’Con­nell also described how Murphy in his request said he and his wife would be present in the town hall that day to disseminate information about organ donation from both living and deceased donors.

Town Manager Jeff Hull noted this was the fourth or fifth year the board sup­ported this cause and the request to fly the “Do­nate Life” flag. He appreciated how organ donors provide the opportunity for someone else to continue living. Murphy thank­ed Hull for the town’s continued support.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the re­quest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.