WILMINGTON — Almost 400 residents and town representatives and officials attended the special Town Meeting on Tuesday night at 7 p. m. at Shriner’s Auditorium to vote in support of raising money for a feasibility study for the new Wildwood School.
This was the only article put forward on the special Town Meeting warrant for voting that night. The amount of money to be raised for the feasibility study for the new school was $1.2 million.
Selectman Greg Bendel made the motion to take up the vote, also saying the town understands that the Massachusetts School Building Authority is a non-entitlement discretionary program based on need. Should the amount of money set forth in the feasibility study agreement be less than the amount authorized, his motion explained that the money the town sets aside would be reduced.
Bendel also began the discussion of the article. He asked residents to join him in voting in support, saying that the residents deserve this unique opportunity to move forward with the MSBA. He provided context that statements of interest were prepared by the town for the MSBA starting in November of 2019 and submitted in 2020.
The town was invited into the program in April 2021. From there, the Wildwood School Building Committee that was formed met regularly, called this special Town Meeting, and provided opportunities for residents to read their informational brochures, attend in-person open houses, and check out the website. He then yielded his time to Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand.
Brand established that the elementary school facilities in town are outdated not just in age but also in capacity.
“The Wildwood is at the end of its useful life,” he said.
He reminded the public that the schools still standing require significant capital investment to be renovated and repaired.
He emphasized the great opportunity that the town has with the MSBA, which he said is the only grant program of its kind in the state. It was demonstrating a history of being a sound partner and the great need for the Wildwood School that allowed Wilmington, out of dozens and dozens of other districts, to be selected.
The eligibility period with the MSBA began on July 1 and would end after the funds are appropriated. The funds, Brand continued, would go toward the cost of forming the project team, hiring an Owners Project Manager, and completing the study.
“This is one of the most important aspects of this work to date,” Brand said.
He went on to say that it would allow the town to build capacity linked to enrollment, develop and evaluate alternate options including the possibility of school consolidation, and seek the most cost-effective and educationally appropriate solution.
A passing vote would allow the town to continue moving forward and benefit young people and families for decades to come, he said. Should the vote fail, the town would end their partnership with the MSBA and have to replace the Wildwood School completely with its own money.
Since no more comments were made, they called for the vote. The article passed with 368 votes in favor and 1 opposed.
