The holiday known as Pa­triots’ Day marks the anniversary of the Battle of Concord and Lexington.

While the Fourth of July celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Inde­pen­dence, marking the formal separation from England, Patriots’ Day commemorates the first battle of the Revolution­ary War. And yet Patriots’ Day is only a state holiday, and a Monday holiday at that.

There were a great many Wilmington men who re­sponded for the call to arms on the night of April 18-19, 1775. And while Con­cord and Lexington are not in Wilmington’s back yard, they are close neighbors. The Minute Men from Wil­mington had only 17 miles to march that night.

Boston and the towns of Eastern Massachusetts were hotbeds of action in the period leading up to the Revolutionary War. The Bos­ton Massacre and the Boston Tea Party are well-known events that occur­red in the years before the actual fighting began.

The division between the colonists and the King be­gan over the issue of taxation. About 1761, the Brit­ish began an effort to be more efficient in collecting taxes on molasses on ships entering the port of Boston. Molasses might not seem like much of an issue, unless you consider that it was used to make rum, which meant that a lot of molasses went through the port.

Subsequently, more tax­es were implemented. In 1765, the Stamp Act plac­ed a tax on all documents. That same year, riots broke out. In one instance, a mob attacked the Boston home of the tax collector, doing considerable damage. Soon thereafter, the home of the lieutenant gov­ernor was targeted, with severe damage.

The Stamp Act was re­pealed on Feb. 22, 1766, which resulted in a wild celebration when word reached Boston three months later. But parliament soon replaced the Stamp Act with the Towns­hend Act, placing taxes on goods going through the port.

In 1768, the ship Liberty, owned by Hancock, ar­rived in Boston with a car­go of wine. The captain declared it to be of much less volume than was true, and when an inspector arrived aboard to check the amount, the crew seized him and nailed him in a cabin. He was held there until the excess wine was unloaded.

On Oct. 1, 1768, British troops arrived in Boston, initiating what became known as the Occupation.

Things continued to heat up, leading to the Boston Massacre, on March 5, 1770. A mob of Yankees had surrounded a British patrol, which had come to the rescue of a sentry. Al­though the patrol officer did not give an order to fire, a shot was fired, and the eight soldiers fired into the crowd. Five men were killed.

Probably the best-known event leading up to the Re­volution came on Dec. 16, 1771. Hundreds of Yankees dressed as Mohawk Indians raided three tea ships at Griffin’s Wharf on the Bos­ton waterfront. In three hours, they cleaned the ships of tea, dumping the tea and chests into the harbor. The event, known as the Boston Tea Party, came to symbolize the colonists despise for British taxes. The British, who do enjoy their tea, did not enjoy the tea party. There were de­mands for payment for the tea and for punishment of the ringleaders.

The matter of payment for the tea became quite a cause for the British, to the point where they closed the port of Boston as punishment. The Port Act took effect on June 1, 1774, and later that month, two more regiments of British troops arrived in Boston, swelling the military ranks to 4,000 in a town of only 17,000.

In the winter of 1775, the colonists in Massachu­setts towns formed committees of men who would respond at a minute’s notice, should a call to arms go out. They were known as the Minute Men.

On Feb. 25, 1775, the first such call came forth in Salem. General Gage, the British commander in Bos­ton, ordered troops to seize 19 cannon which patriots had collected at Salem Forge. The British sailed to Marblehead, then march­ed to Salem.

The residents of Salem had been alerted by a ri­der, though, and set to work moving the cannon. When the British troops arrived, there was little they could do. The bridge they had to cross was drawn, and all boats had been taken to the opposite shore. The British were able to negotiate an ar­rangement where they were allowed to cross the bridge, but they could not go within 150 yards of the cannon.

Not a shot was fired, but the event was not without significance. The British had tipped their hand, and the patriots knew their alarm system worked. An­other point was that the British believed that the Colonists would not shoot.

There were other British incursions into the countryside, seeking stores of powder, cannon and muskets.

But the raid that began on the evening of April 18 was different. British troops headed for Lexington in hopes of capturing two prominent leaders of the revolutionary movement, John Hancock and Samuel Adams.

Adams, a maltmeister, was a church deacon in Boston and unquestionably the strongest leader in the Sons of Liberty. Hancock was a well-known merchant, better describ­ed as a smuggler, and a very wealthy one at that.

The movement of British troops in Boston were closely watched, and riders were ready to alert the countryside should movement become imminent. On the evening of April 18, William Dawes set out on horseback by way of Bos­ton Neck. Paul Revere, meanwhile, had a church deacon display two lan­terns in the steeple of Old North Church, giving the famous “One if by land, two if by sea” signal. The British troops were crossing the Charles River. Revere also crossed the Charles, borrowed a horse, and set forth on his fa­mous ride.

Hancock and Adams were at Clarke’s Tavern in Lexington, and that is where the British hoped to find them. And once Re­vere had warned them, Hancock and Adams at first said they would not flee. Before long, however, they were convinced that they were more valuable to the cause if they were kept alive. They left in a carriage for Woburn. La­ter they went to Billerica.

Wilmington had two groups that responded, although not everyone was from Wilmington. The Mi­li­tia, under Capt. Timothy Walker, had about 50 men. The Minute Men, commanded by Capt. Cadwal­lader Ford, Jr. consisted of 27 men.

In the wee hours of April 19, a rider alerted residents that the British were on the march. The Minute Men gathered at their training ground, a field at the corner of Federal Street and Middlesex Ave­nue. The town had no common at that time. From there they marched to Bed­ford, joining along the way with other Minute Men.

The British troops, mean­while, had arrived at Lex­ington, where a skirmish ensued and eight Minute Men were killed. The Bri­tish then proceeded to Con­cord, where they took positions on two bridges. By that time, hundreds of Minute Men were swarming to the battle. At Old North Bridge, the British troops were backed up to the bridge by hundreds of Minute Men. No order was given to fire, but the Bri­tish fired, killing two Yan­kees, and wounding a drummer. The Yankees re­turned the fire, killing three soldiers and wounding four. The British then started their march back to Boston.

At Bedford, the Minute Men from Wilmington learned of the skirmish at Lexington, and were told that the British had proceeded to Concord. Col. Ebe­nezer Bridge of Bil­lerica took command of the several groups of Min­utemen, and ordered them to Meriam’s Farm in Con­cord, at a point where the road crossed a bridge.

Shortly after noon, the British came marching down the road. At Mer­iam’s Corner, they had to form a narrow column to cross a bridge. The Min­ute Men took advantage of this formation and opened fire. From then on, it was virtually a shooting gal­lery for the Minute Men, firing from positions along­side the road.

The British troops, whose uniforms and equipment were more for show than for battle, dropped their packs and ran.

The British finally reach­ed Lexington, where they were able to regroup and await reinforcements. But those reinforcements were delayed through a series of snafus.

The reinforcements were hardly enough to stop the carnage for the British. They limped back into Cam­bridge, where they were at last under the protection of the guns of the warship Samoset.

The Minute Men also had a case of delayed troops that day. The Minute Men from Salem and Marble­head stood and waited, while their captain awaited orders that never came. They arrived a half hour after the British reached Cambridge.

The Americans suffered heavy casualties that day, but the British fared much worse. There were 49 Am­ericans killed, and 39 were wounded. The British lost 73 men, and 174 were wounded.

One of the Minute Men who responded from Wil­mington that day was Daniel Gowing, who lived on what is now Park Street. His house still stands, and has for many years been the home of the Andersens. Gowing, as he departed his house early that morning on horseback, pulled a sap­ling as a switch. When he returned home that night, the switch was still in the saddle of his horse. He plan­ted the sapling near his house, and it became known as the Lexington Elm. It lived for nearly 150 years, and was finally cut down about the time of World War I.

Capt. Cadwallader Ford, Jr. became a courier in the Revolutionary War, re­placing Paul Revere, who had become too well-known to the British.

The Minute Men companies were soon disbanded, and many of the men then fought in the Continental Army.

Many of Wilmington’s Min­ute Men are buried in Wildwood Cemetery, in the lot next to the old Town Hall. The late William Mey­er, a longtime member of the re-created Wilming­ton Company of Minute Men, did an exhaustive study of the grave sites.

