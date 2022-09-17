WILMINGTON — This September marks the 25th anniversary of the Friends of the Wilmington Memorial Library, a membership-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library’s services and other needs. Former Friends president and retired Recreation Director Karen Campbell and Library Director Tina Stewart sat down with the Town Crier and reflected on the past 25 years working together.
The nonprofit group was incorporated in 1997, although Wilmington residents originally created a group of Friends of the Wilmington Library in the early 1950s. This first group of Friends was born out of the Literature Committee of the Wilmington Women’s Club, which just happened to include Stewart’s aunt. The group was short-lived, however, and stopped appearing in annual reports after the early 1960s. Stewart suggested that the library director at the time discouraged the group from continuing.
When Stewart became the library director in 1996, she shared that she sought support from library frequenters who she called “power users” — library advocates, customers, and members of a monthly book club called Bookends. Stewart created a Steering Committee and held an organizational meeting for this crew to explore the idea of a Friends group with help from Westford’s library director.
The Steering Committee was chaired by Campbell, who stepped up at the time after becoming a stay-at-home mom of two in need of adult time. The group officially became the Friends of the WML once they incorporated into a nonprofit organization so that their donations to the library could provide tax benefits. Campbell described how the incorporation required assistance from a lawyer along with her husband, a tax accountant, to write their by-laws.
It was Sept. 25, 1997 that the Friends held their first official meeting as a 501(c)3. At this meeting, they elected Campbell as president, Patricia Banda as vice president, Terry McDermott as recording secretary, Christine Hauray as corresponding secretary, and Janet Cahill as treasurer. They then began their work collecting donations and providing financial support for the library to assist with special needs which the town budget couldn’t meet. In addition to their $10 membership fees, they started several promotional fundraisers.
The first annual book sale held by the Friends took place in July 1998 in the library’s second-floor meeting room. Books were donated and stored in one of the member’s homes. The sale required lots of volunteer time moving and sorting books.
Campbell recalled that only 20-25 percent of donated books are worth selling, as many are in poor shape or not valuable. With the public showing up in support, the Friends continued the annual book sale in the large meeting room until 2005.
Today, the book sale is run by a Book Sale Committee with standing volunteers and workers, who went so far as to hold the 2020 book sale outside during COVID.
“If there’s one thing Friends and librarians will do, it’s finding a way to provide a service,” Stewart said.
When the new library proposal failed the Town Meeting vote in 2005, the town manager offered the property next door to the library, which slowly morphed into the bookstore it is today.
At first, Stewart wasn’t so sure about the idea. However, Campbell was persistent, and eventually Stewart agreed to use one room on the property for a bookstore. Campbell described how they went back to Stewart over the years and asked for more and more rooms to be used.
The bookstore officially opened in 2007. Stewart called it a “win-win-win,” where there’s a place for people to donate books, volunteer opportunities, and funding for the library. As the bookstore expanded, the Friends repurposed rooms and brought over old shelving from the library installed by Stewart’s husband.
The bookstore operates at almost no cost, so most if not all of the money taken in goes directly to the library. The use of the vacant property won the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s Innovation Award in 2011.
Campbell described the bookstore as her favorite place in town, where they sell everything from classics to cookbooks.
“You never know what you’re going to find,” she continued.
Other Friends fundraisers — such as the annual jewelry sale and Wilmington House Tours — have funded projects and programs of all kinds at the library, from repurposing the library’s indoor space to the Peggy Kane Reading Garden outside and professional development for library employees.
Campbell shared appreciation for Stewart embracing the Friends group as it added extra work to her plate.
“[Stewart] is the number one supporter of the library,” Campbell said.
She named all of the work required including attending meetings, planning and organizing programming, and marketing and editing which all became Stewart’s responsibility. Stewart appreciated that the Friends essentially launched the library’s programming.
Besides collecting donations, raising money, and suggesting and supporting programming for the library, the Friends also advocate and promote the library. One favorite program of Campbell’s was a panel called Times Gone By and Apple Pie, where lifelong Wilmington residents shared memories of Wilmington from long ago. The session was recorded and also featured apple pie baked by Friends members.
Stewart called the Friends of WML dedicated hard workers who have committed years to the library. Some of the members have been members since 1997, and other founders have recently rejoined. For Campbell, the social connection and true friendships she’s made with the other Friends members has been meaningful.
The group has 193 members as of this spring’s annual membership drive. The executive board meets monthly and shares responsibility for things like deposits, reporting, meeting minutes, and other administrative work. All members meet annually on the third Thursday in March. The current president is Anne St.Onge.
They’re always looking for more members, bookstore volunteers, or donations, with donations accepted operating hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Friends group also has a Facebook page and can be emailed at WMLFriends@gmail.com for more information.
To promote the anniversary, the library and the bookstore will be giving out 25th anniversary stickers on Sept. 24.
