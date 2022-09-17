Friends of the Library

Eileen MacDougall, Karen Campbell, Library Director Tina Stewart, Jim Lemay, An St Onge (current president), and Robert Hayes. Photo was taken in front of Peggy Kane Reading Garden. Peggy Kane and Marilyn Lamson (not pictured) also served as President of the Friends of the Library.

WILMINGTON — This September marks the 25th anniversary of the Friends of the Wilming­ton Memorial Library, a membership-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library’s services and other needs. Former Friends president and retired Recreation Di­rector Karen Campbell and Library Director Ti­na Stewart sat down with the Town Crier and re­flected on the past 25 years working together.

The nonprofit group was incorporated in 1997, although Wilmington re­sidents originally created a group of Friends of the Wilmington Library in the early 1950s. This first group of Friends was born out of the Lit­erature Committee of the Wilmington Women’s Club, which just happened to include Stew­art’s aunt. The group was short-lived, however, and stopped appearing in annual reports after the early 1960s. Stewart suggested that the li­brary director at the time discouraged the group from continuing.

When Stewart became the library director in 1996, she shared that she sought support from li­brary frequenters who she called “power users” — library advocates, cus­tomers, and members of a monthly book club cal­led Bookends. Stewart created a Steering Com­mittee and held an organizational meeting for this crew to explore the idea of a Friends group with help from West­ford’s library director.

The Steering Commit­tee was chaired by Camp­bell, who stepped up at the time after becoming a stay-at-home mom of two in need of adult time. The group officially became the Friends of the WML once they in­corporated into a nonprofit organization so that their donations to the library could provide tax benefits. Campbell described how the incorporation required assistance from a lawyer al­ong with her husband, a tax accountant, to write their by-laws.

It was Sept. 25, 1997 that the Friends held their first official meeting as a 501(c)3. At this meeting, they elected Campbell as president, Patricia Ban­da as vice president, Ter­ry McDermott as recording secretary, Christine Hauray as corresponding secretary, and Janet Ca­hill as treasurer. They then began their work col­lecting donations and providing financial support for the library to assist with special needs which the town budget couldn’t meet. In addition to their $10 membership fees, they started several promotional fund­raisers.

The first annual book sale held by the Friends took place in July 1998 in the library’s second-floor meeting room. Books were donated and stored in one of the member’s homes. The sale required lots of volunteer time moving and sorting books.

Campbell recalled that only 20-25 percent of do­nated books are worth selling, as many are in poor shape or not valuable. With the public show­ing up in support, the Friends continued the annual book sale in the large meeting room until 2005.

Today, the book sale is run by a Book Sale Com­mittee with standing volunteers and workers, who went so far as to hold the 2020 book sale outside during COVID.

“If there’s one thing Friends and librarians will do, it’s finding a way to provide a service,” Stewart said.

When the new library proposal failed the Town Meeting vote in 2005, the town manager offered the property next door to the library, which slowly morphed into the bookstore it is today.

At first, Stewart wasn’t so sure about the idea. However, Campbell was persistent, and eventually Stewart agreed to use one room on the property for a bookstore. Camp­bell described how they went back to Stewart over the years and asked for more and more rooms to be used.

The bookstore officially opened in 2007. Stewart called it a “win-win-win,” where there’s a place for people to donate books, volunteer opportunities, and funding for the li­brary. As the bookstore expanded, the Friends re­purposed rooms and brought over old shelving from the library in­stalled by Stewart’s husband.

The bookstore operates at almost no cost, so most if not all of the money taken in goes directly to the library. The use of the vacant property won the Massachusetts Muni­ci­pal Association’s Inno­vation Award in 2011.

Campbell described the bookstore as her favorite place in town, where they sell everything from classics to cookbooks.

“You never know what you’re going to find,” she continued.

Other Friends fundraisers — such as the annual jewelry sale and Wilming­ton House Tours — have funded projects and programs of all kinds at the library, from repurposing the library’s indoor space to the Peggy Kane Read­ing Garden outside and professional development for library employees.

Campbell shared appreciation for Stewart embra­cing the Friends group as it added extra work to her plate.

“[Stewart] is the number one supporter of the library,” Campbell said.

She named all of the work required including attending meetings, planning and organizing programming, and marketing and editing which all became Stewart’s responsibility. Stewart appreciated that the Friends es­sentially launched the li­brary’s programming.

Besides collecting dona­tions, raising money, and suggesting and supporting programming for the library, the Friends also advocate and promote the library. One favorite program of Campbell’s was a panel called Times Gone By and Apple Pie, where lifelong Wilming­ton residents shared me­mories of Wilmington from long ago. The session was recorded and also featured apple pie baked by Friends members.

Stewart called the Friends of WML dedicated hard workers who have committed years to the library. Some of the members have been members since 1997, and other foun­ders have recently rejoin­ed. For Campbell, the so­cial connection and true friendships she’s made with the other Friends members has been meaningful.

The group has 193 members as of this spring’s annual membership drive. The executive board meets monthly and shares re­sponsibility for things like deposits, re­porting, meeting minutes, and other ad­ministrative work. All mem­bers meet annually on the third Thursday in March. The current president is Anne St.Onge.

They’re always looking for more members, bookstore volunteers, or dona­tions, with donations ac­cepted operating hours on Wednesdays and Sat­urdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Friends group also has a Facebook page and can be emailed at WMLFriends@gmail.com for more information.

To promote the anniversary, the library and the bookstore will be giving out 25th anniversary stic­kers on Sept. 24.

