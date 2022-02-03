WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen showed their sympathy for the unfortunate passing of Roberta Sausville Devine and their commitment to safety for all Wilmington residents at the beginning of their meeting on Monday night. They observed a moment of silence for Sausville Devine, 68 year-old Wilmington resident, who died tragically on Jan. 21 after her car was hit by the train at the North Wilmington railroad crossing.
Each board member took a chance to address the tragedy and express their condolences. Judy O’Connell remarked that she had read comments online about the great person Sausville Devine was. She said she appreciated the first responders who had responded to the scene.
An issue she brought up was that the board had asked the MBTA to provide an attendant at the train station for extra coverage, but no one had been present when she stopped by there several times on Sunday. She said that the MTBA’s response was unacceptable and she is ready to be persistent in the pursuit of what occurred and what safety measures were and now will be in place.
Chair Lilia Maselli went into further detail about the meeting between herself, the MBTA, State Representative Dave Robertson, State Senator Bruce Tarr, and Town Manager Jeff Hull. She said they formally requested an MBTA representative be present in the bungalow, possibly from Monday through Wednesday of this week, to give residents a sense of comfort. However, the MBTA couldn’t make a promise during their call and didn’t get back to them.
In addition, she heard from MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, who said that although investigations are ongoing, they believe the crash to have been caused by human error. She said she was encouraged that there would be multiple steps of corrective action and updates in the future.
Hull added onto that, saying their correspondence with the MBTA suggested they were supposed to have a representative there on Sunday, although he didn’t personally check on that.
Gary DePalma also commented that the MBTA and Keolis failed to support the community, but he asked everyone not to pass judgment on the employee who was working during the accident before they know what happened. He said he appreciated the state delegation’s quick work setting up a meeting with the MBTA to start getting some answers.
Greg Bendel assured the Sausville Devine family that the board has the same questions they have and looks forward to getting answers. He also reiterated that safety is the board’s top priority. He visited the station on Sunday and didn’t see an attendant either.
Hull showed understanding for safety concerns of residents and drivers.
“The thought that someone could be going about their daily business and stuck by a train is just jarring,” he said.
He went on to say that the MBTA’s challenge will be to restore confidence in drivers at this and other railroad crossings. He stated there should be procedures in place that catch situations where someone fails to reset the safety systems.
State Senator Bruce Tarr then spoke up, sharing condolences and commitment to ensuring that the situation is addressed. He explained that preliminary result of the investigation said the issue stemmed from a failure to turn the safety system back on after a routine check. While they await the full results of further investigation from the MBTA Police, the Massachusetts State Police, and the office of District Attorney Marian Ryan, he said they’re focusing on requesting extra presence and making sure the system is operating appropriately now.
“We all have a deep moral obligation to make sure that we do everything within our power to make sure it never happens again.”
State Representative Dave Robertson, on the phone, said that their priorities are in rebuilding community trust and revisiting the maintenance requirements and oversight. He reminded the board of some other recent issues with the Wildcat line with the gate being stuck up and a firetruck being blocked by the train which resulted in loss of life.
Tarr reiterated that their two goals are to ensure safety now and to ensure systematic change to the station so that the railroad crossings are safe. He also brought up the fact that the North Wilmington station permitted for the relocation of the platform to prevent issues with the train stopping traffic.
“We don’t want to have to continue to revisit it; we want those issues resolved with finality so that we can all be assured that people can safely transit the area,” he said.
The board and state delegation all agreed that they looked forward to their joint efforts on the subject moving forward.
