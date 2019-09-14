WILMINGTON — The lights at Palmer Park, behind the Wilmington Town Hall, were replaced this summer. Director of Public Buildings George Hooper briefed the Board of Selectmen on the updates at their Sept. 9 meeting.
The update project was a capital project that was approved at the 2019 Town Meeting. According to Hooper, the 1500 Watt mercury vapor bulbs at the facility were replaced with 500 Watt LED fixtures. The existing bulbs had been in place since the 1980s. The replacement generates a total savings of 52,000 watts throughout the park.
Hooper added that the new bulbs will generate better quality light, last longer, and require less maintenance.
In addition, the installation project itself cost less than was originally forecast.
“We budgeted $75,000. We came in well under budget,” said Hooper.
He later clarified that the entire project was $14,000 under budget.
The project was done in-house by the public buildings department, and required use of a lift. Hooper thanked the DPW for coordinating with his team.
The lighting is typically used during the football season, though Hooper is optimistic that with the new bulbs, baseball and lacrosse youth leagues could also benefit.
Members of the board thanked Hooper for his work both on the park and throughout town over the summer. Board Chair Greg Bendel pointed out the work that the public buildings department does to prepare the school buildings over the summer vacation.
“I got a lot of feedback on that, so I really want to compliment you and your team on that, as well,” said Bendel.
