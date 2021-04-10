WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Planning Board voted to approve and endorse several stormwater management permits and site plan reviews, made recommendations for items to the Zoning Board of Appeals, and waived several site plan reviews at their meeting Tuesday night.
For their first appointment, they voted in favor of a request to continue the hearing and the action deadline for 687 Main Street’s site plan review and stormwater management permit.
Wilmington Main Realty L.P.’s Ben Hartley spoke in the continued public hearing for the site plan review and stormwater management permit at 269 Main St. He explained that they had incorporated the requests of Town Engineer Paul Alunni in their plan to reconfigure the Starbucks drive-thru.
The board first closed the public hearing and then extended the action deadline to May 31 before approving the conditions from the engineering department and endorsing the site plan and stormwater management permit.
For the third appointment, Jeff Merritt of Granite Engineering reminded the board that their plan is to add a canopy over the top of the existing loading area for Amazon vans. He mentioned allowing more room for firetrucks to turn after the fire department had commented on it.
Director of Planning & Conservation Valerie Gingrich said that Alunni had been satisfied with the amendments before the board closed the public hearing and voted to accept the draft decisions for the stormwater management permit and site plan review.
They then moved onto three Form A requests, all of which they approved. The first two were similar plans, wherein the owners of One Cross L.L.C. and 201 Lowell St. were showing the merging of several parcels under common ownership with a defined property limit.
The last request was for 19 Pershing St. Attorney Mike Newhouse said the property had been renovated for resale and would be grandfathered into the exception for its front yard setback, as it was built in 1900.
The board made recommendations for the Zoning Board of Appeals items to recommend approval at 269 Main St. to increase the queue capacity and 290 Salem St. to allow the exceeding of 15 percent impervious area.
Regarding the request for a variance to the setback requirements and special permit for the groundwater protection district at 121 Aldrich Road, they could not recommend approval, as the applicant had left the form blank where it asked for their demonstrated hardship. They agreed to recommend not approving the variance and approval for the groundwater protection special permit should the applicant demonstrate a hardship to the Zoning Board of Approvals.
An identical conversation took place amongst the board members for 1 Baker Street’s request for a variance to the front setback requirements. The applicant requested to put in a farmer’s porch, which Assistant Planner Sierra Pelletier explained would make the setback 25.4 feet where the requirement is 30 feet. She added that a lot of homes in the area were in a similar setback situation.
The hardship identified by the applicant was that the current front porch is too small and difficult for their elderly parents and children at the daycare to climb up. They reasoned that while the current porch did not count against the setback, it was only two feet shorter than the proposed new porch.
Sean Hennigan commented that perhaps the entranceway could be made bigger, but he couldn’t see the need for the farmer’s porch to expand across the whole front of the house. Terry Boland suggested recommending that the Zoning Board ask the applicant to minimize the porch and replace the entryway only as needed based on the described hardship. The rest of the board was inclined to agree.
Under new business, they approved two motions to waive site plan reviews and one to endorse the plan for a parking relief special permit. The board had previously voted to approve the parking relief special permit plan at 100 Eames St. and here were just voting to endorse.
The applicant for 880 Main Street’s site plan review, John Gillis, explained that the plan involved interior renovation and replacing garage doors on the exterior with a few windows and single doors. Pelletier shared on behalf of John Johnston, the applicant for 335-337 Main St., that the proposal covered a change in use for a spin studio.
The board approved the requests to waive these site plan reviews.
The next Planning Board meeting will be on May 4, 2021 at 7:30 p. m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.