WILMINGTON — Wilmington Town Engineer Paul Alunni brought two presentations to the Select Board at their meeting on Monday night: one about a crosswalk across Jonspin Road, and another about two MassDOT projects. Alunni opened the first presentation by explaining that the property owners would ask that the board enter into a license agreement in order to install the crosswalk.
He also mentioned that the project had already been reviewed by the Department of Public Works, Planning Board, and other town officials.
Tim Ervin, on behalf of NorthBridge Partners, LLC, provided context that the properties at 46 and 53-65 Jonspin Road, on opposite sides of the street, share owners and tenants. He shared that the request was made to protect employees who move between the two buildings throughout the day.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell asked about the speed limit and type of crosswalk on the street. Ervin replied that the speed limit on the street is 25 miles per hour. Alunni then described the results of the engineering study which led to the decision to use uniform traffic control devices and high visibility signs, not a rectangular rapid flashing beacon.
Alunni added that NorthBridge would be installing a streetlight in the area.
Select Board member Kevin Caira asked for further detail about the proposed sidewalk. Ervin extrapolated on the sidewalk, saying that it’s meant to provide access to the crosswalk.
O’Connell wondered if there would be any post-review of whether the recommendations carried out are working. Alunni reminded the board that their license agreement would be revokable at any time, and any amendments made to the license would probably be collaborative.
Greg Bendel pointed out that the town would bear no cost in the construction of the crosswalk, which Alunni confirmed.
Town Manager Jeff Hull shared that other town department heads including police and fire had also reviewed the crosswalk proposal and suggested approval. Alunni noted that town council had reviewed and accepted the license agreement.
The board took up this item and voted in favor of the town manager entering into the license agreement as requested.
Alunni led into the next presentation about two projects with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. He started by describing the proposed temporary easements to construct the Route 38 bridge replacement. This project, he said, is at 75 percent in the design plan stage by MassDOT. He showed the two parcels that would be impacted by the construction: the town park and the town sewage station.
The temporary easement would allow for an accelerated bridge project, where they can build the bridge on the side of the current bridge and then slide the new bridge into place when it’s ready. This way, construction would be accelerated in a responsible way that also limits disruptions to traffic and the commuter rail. Then, there’s also a land damage agreement for a small permanent easement.
Kevin Caira asked how the construction process would work. Michael Ruerman, on behalf of the MassDOT Right of Way Division, said that they would ideally prefab the new elements without taking down the old bridge until the moment it’s time to bring in the new elements.
Caira followed up asking whether this would prevent activities from taking place at town park. Alunni answered that he didn’t think the construction would impact the use of the field. However, he did go on to say that the two street improvement projects could go on around the same time so long as the right safety measures are in place.
They would also have the same project manager from MassDOT, who is well aware that the timelines should be coordinated at least.
O’Connell wondered about impacts to the commuter rail and when the construction would take place. Alunni replied that they wouldn’t start construction before 2024 in his best guess. With the accelerated process and careful consideration in construction hours, they would minimize the impact to traffic.
Lastly, Alunni described the Butters Row Bridge Project, where they’re aware that the bridge replacement will increase traffic and require a relook at the corridor. They’d be including the parcel given to the town in 2020 for a realignment between Butters Row, Cross Street, and Main Street. In this case, MassDOT will take a fee interest.
Ruerman pointed out the issues with the intersection as currently designed.
“This intersection has bad geometry,” he said.
O’Connell commented that the area, in her opinion, is one of the most dangerous areas in town.
Gary DePalma asked if there’d be traffic lights added, and Alunni answered saying that there would. Alunni also included that MassDOT said the town could requests any lights there they want.
This project would also likely construct in 2024, although Alunni said it’s a few months behind the Route 38 project. He proposed that MassDOT would start with the bridge and then adjust the cross-streets.
The board approved the necessary land damage agreements and right of way agreements after confirming legal review here, as well.
