WILMINGTON — After the initial delivery of the finished Wilmington Middle School program review, WMS Principal Dr. Jeanette Quirk came back to the School Committee last Wednesday night with status updates. Quirk shared priorities around three areas: communication, school climate, and curriculum/instruction.
In communication, her aim was to have the middle school deliver communication that is up-to-date, targeted, consistent, and across both the school and the classroom level. With staff, they established a Google calendar along with a staff dashboard.
To send information to the community, they already provided newsletters covering things like the After School Clubs and Activities, the first week of school, and things to know prior to the start of school. Quirk also instituted a virtual kindness board with staff, students, and parents through youuplift.com. She explained that the messages are submitted and approved by Quirk before they are posted.
Some welcoming communication for students and families included guided tours, a scavenger hunt, a video, a newsletter, and a pilot Step Up program for about 15 new students with some older students. She mentioned that the program had been successful and she hoped to expand it moving forward.
As for items to be started, they would create a communication plan for different kinds of communications, bring back individual meetings between Quirk and middle school staff members, and create more videos explaining important topics.
With school climate, the goal is to create a positive climate that fosters consistency with a sense of fairness. It involves academics along with social, emotional, and relational pieces. Quirk reported that she began building traditions including the Aloha dance and a celebration video.
Another action they took was holding core value lessons hosted by administrators to establish the school’s expectations for student behavior. The core value lessons are also being reinforced in the new advisory block.
Quirk mentioned that there was a curriculum team working hard to create the schedule and content for this year to help advisory teachers feel comfortable. What they built so far will be refined to be considered year one content, and then moving forward they’ll create the content for years two and three.
She then played a video with a voiceover from WMS social studies teacher Kati DiSanto explaining the new advisory block. For one period or 30 minutes out of the six day cycle, students go to a smaller class of 8-10 students where they are introduced to the MARC curriculum and are able to build relationships and ask for guidance from their advisory teacher.
“The advisory program helps students plan their academic careers… feel more connected to school… [know] educators care…” she said.
It also is meant to help with independence and social-emotional support. There is time set aside for team building, relationship building, and weekly progress checks in both academics and emotional state. A calendar for the advisory block was displayed.
Open items for school climate that Quirk named included integrating the vision of the high school student, a yearlong calendar of events, more opportunities for parents to visit the school, and personal involvement with students and activities.
Lastly, they’d be working to improve curriculum and instruction with the creation of a Scheduling Team and partnering with AMLE to try to optimize the school schedule. Other initiatives to be started in this regard were a quarterly newsletter on curriculum and focus on cross-disciplinary projects.
Melissa Plowman asked what other resources and opportunities for learning were available relative to advisory for the teachers and educational staff. Quirk replied that they could use Panorama data and receive help from social-emotional learning staff.
Stephen Turner showed concern for any initiatives that are going well in the school being changed, especially with potential schedule changes. Quirk assured the committee that any potential schedule updates would be more about class times and making room for interventions.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked Quirk how the response had been to the advisory block. So far, Quirk shared that students told her they liked the opportunity to build relationships and be in a smaller class. However, she also said she was planning to send out surveys to gather more data and feedback from students.
