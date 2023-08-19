WILMINGTON — The Select Board approved all kinds of requests during their meeting on Monday, August 14, from events to an Eagle Scout project.
They approved a request to transfer and pledge the inventory, license, and stock of the all alcohol package store license from 211 Lowell Street Corp to Eastgates Wil-NR LLC located at 211 Lowell St. Town Manager Jeff Hull reminded the board that they opened this public hearing at their meeting on July 17.
After continuing the hearing, the board asked what changes would be made to the business. The attorney representing the business explained that there was no construction and the business would remain the same, even keeping the same hours of operation.
Hull also shared recommendations of approval by the police department, building inspector, and health department ahead of the board’s approving vote.
They went on to hear a presentation from Eagle Scout candidate Taylor Hirst. Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia introduced Hirst, commenting that the project was amazing.
Hirst, a member of Troop 56, shared his plan to create an avenue of remembrance or avenue of flags at Wildwood Cemetery. He shared that both Cimaglia and DPW Director Jamie Magaldi signified their support for the project. The construction would include holes to be created to hold the flags.
Wilmington residents would be invited to participate by giving a flag to be displayed in the avenue on behalf of any family member. The flags, which display the family member’s name and service, would be stored at the Veterans Services office.
Hirst said he was still finalizing the costs and developing a fundraising plan, but he hoped to finish the project by Memorial Day 2024. Members of Troop 56 would be in charge of setup and takedown of flags 5-6 days per year, on Memorial Day, Flag Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, and Veterans’ Day.
The board shared their support for the project also. When Frank West asked about lighting for the flags at night, Hirst explained that they would only be up during the day. West also mentioned that the Wilmington Minutemen would likely be able to donate some flags for use.
Cimaglia highlighted the fact that the project would continue among future boy scouts who would be educated, which the board members appreciated as well.
Bendel asked what school year Hirst was in, and Hirst said he’s going into 9th grade this year at WHS.
The board approved the Eagle Scout project.
Patrick Giroux came before the board both as a member of the Economic Development Committee and the 4th of July Committee with two requests. He first asked the board if they would identify candidates who could be appointed onto the committee in light of recent turnover. The board agreed to do so.
Giroux then asked, on behalf of the 4th of July Committee, to use the municipal parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 30 for a first of its kind event they’re calling “Fall Fest.” This will feature a children’s costume parade, an antique car show, food trucks, an artisan festival, pumpkin and cookie decorating, a cornhole tournament, community tents, an inflatable park, and more.
There would be a nominal admission fee for the family events to raise funds for the 4th of July celebration.
West wondered if there would be police officers present, and Giroux said he was going to discuss the details with Police Chief Joseph Desmond.
The board approved the use of this space.
They received multiple items in communication from the town manager that night with updates on the senior center and town/school administration building and appointments of fire captains, library director, and public buildings superintendent.
There were also letters from DPW Director Jamie Magaldi regarding the request to the MWRA for increased water withdrawal, Dennis Kelley sharing an update on the middle school renovations, Seth Holbrook in response to a letter from town counsel where the other party denied responsibility for the contamination at the Wildwood School, and Tony McIntosh notifying the board of the reimbursement of funds from allocation for the Shawsheen Tech.
The board then approved requests to inscribe a weatherproof bench at town common in memory of Kim Forte and to designate Frank West on the MBTA Advisory Board.
In requests to use town space, they approved Wilmington Rotary’s request to use Rotary Park for an ice bucket challenge on Aug. 26, Harold Avenue residents to hold a block party, BeyondTOPS to use the Swain Green and municipal parking lot for a classic car show on Sept. 23, Samantha Cavanaugh to hold a vigil on town common on Oct. 2, Auntaya Brathwaite to use the gazebo at Rotary park on Oct. 7 for a wedding ceremony, and Grace Chapel Church to use the Swain Green and municipal parking lot for a harvest festival on Oct. 14.
Suzanne Sullivan shared during public comment her respect and appreciation for Hull’s 35 years of service to the town. She then said that she was taken aback by the board’s comments about a town employee at the last meeting and questioned why one board member suggested waiting to hire a permanent town manager until May of 2024.
Some of the announcements made by the board regarded thanks to the police and fire departments for a great National Night Out and a great school year wished to students, staff, and teachers.
West asked for an update on the attorney transition as an item of new business. Hull replied that it had been completed at a relatively modest price, around a few thousand dollars.
The Salute to Service honored US Army veteran Bill Desmarais, who served for five years and earned a number of medals and ribbons. Bendel thanked Desmarais for his service.
The board will meet next on Sept. 11.
