WILMINGTON — The Superintendent’s Report for the School Committee during their meeting on Wednesday, April 26 contained updates on a field trip checklist, the youth risk behavior survey, a financial report, and the new strategic plan.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand first explained that the administration developed a field trip checklist to improve consistency in field trip planning and ensure student safety. This was created as a planning tool which considers requirements and responsibilities for the field trip coordinator.
David Ragsdale commented that this would be an important policy to guide educators on procedure so they’re not each starting from scratch when they plan their first field trip.
Stephen Turner said he’d like to see an addendum created for international trips which would require more planning. He could see the benefits of field trip consistency extending beyond the planning and students to the parents.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson added that the parent field trip consent form could use editing to make it look as professional as this checklist does. She also wondered if there could be an electronic version to make it easier to fill out.
Brand said in response that there wasn’t a way to make it electronic but the checklist probably could be. He agreed that moving electronic was a good direction.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero included the audit results of the financial report. He described that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requires a report at the end of each fiscal year showing all funds that enter and leave the district. The finding they made was that the town allocates cost to the schools for this report without a written agreement in place.
Brand next delivered updates on the strategic plan. He shared that the stakeholder group added more meetings dedicated to catching new members up to speed. He mentioned that they sent out a community survey to gather feedback. They would begin working on initiative planning and action steps. He also said they would have another update for the committee on May 10.
Ragsdale asked why the new strategic plan would expand five years as opposed to three years.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott said their consultant sampled some other district plans which were longer than three years. She also reflected that the example plans had high-level initiatives with action plan steps mapped out for every year.
The committee considered how much time they’d need to review and discuss the plan, agreeing that it would take more time than proposed. Ragsdale said he’d like to have the chance to provide feedback before the strategic plan is too far along.
Brand said that they could certainly take more time for feedback on the objectives.
Ragsdale suggested that they look for feedback from students using more than surveys such as W2 or advisory period conversations. He also hoped there would be faculty and community meetings to reduce the reliance on surveys alone.
Then, he asked if there could be something on the school website about the strategic planning process. Brand said that they could add it, but the last strategic plan was only provided after it was finalized.
Bryson noted they could have another School Committee member attend the stakeholder group to provide their feedback so far and then look at the objectives as a group.
Brand announced that the Youth Risk Behavior Survey would soon be undertaken in the district in an effort to align with the CDC’s focus on gathering informative information on adolescent health. He reminded the community that the survey is optional and anonymous and can be viewed in full before it’s administered. They were committed to providing the committee and community with results in the fall.
Samaha shared that he sees the results as an important piece of the picture of students’ social-emotional wellbeing.
Mike Mercaldi asked how families can opt out of participation. Brand replied that the school department sends out information on how to opt out. Mercaldi then asked about how the information influences policy, and Brand said they use it to identify priority areas of support for students and families.
Ragsdale clarified that this survey isn’t specifically about school but administered at school because it’s a convenient way to reach students. He asked for the information about the survey to describe the logic of the survey better, a sentiment upon which other members agreed.
