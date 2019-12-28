WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Wilmington School Committee welcomed Wilmington middle and high school students for school updates to begin their meeting.
WHS student Angelyn Ciampa updated the committee on band, strings, chorus, sports, model UN, DECA, and more. Middle school students Lyndsay Anthony and Abigail Driscoll updated them on recent field trips and school events, including a 3-on-3-basketball tournament and ugly sweater spirit day.
Next, the committee heard the concerns of two residents for the superintendent’s budget affecting special education services and programs, since they’re trialing public comments earlier in the biweekly meeting.
These comments led into the Superintendent’s Report, where Dr. Brand discussed the Homework Procedure and an update in the search for a new Director of Athletics.
Dr. Brand talked about how the homework procedure is needed to “help serve our teaching staff well throughout the district and all of our buildings and at all different levels.”
He said that he has reached out to interested teachers to help create the procedure in its early stages. At this time, he hasn’t looked for parent or School Committee member volunteers.
In looking for a new Director of Athletics, he’s excited for resident participation in an online survey that would capture what kinds of qualities a candidate should have in addition to posting the job application.
The superintendent next presented the preliminary superintendent’s budget for the committee and audience. He emphasized that the budget was created with the ideas and representation of their leadership team and principals. In forming the budget, they considered obligations and assessments, transportation, enrollment projections, and staff.
They prioritized essential services and programs, aiming to support students within the least restrictive environment with their growing social and emotional needs. They aimed to adhere to the strategic plan and the Walker Report recommendations.
Finally, Dr. Brand’s budget included items necessary for subject-related curriculum and instruction, and technology for instruction and expansion.
Suggested by the budget are 11.5 new positions in the Wilmington school system. These positions include but aren’t limited to board certified behavioral analyst, social worker, special education teacher, reading specialist, educational assistant, office of instructional technology technician, and clerical support student support services. The budget would include staff necessary to meet student-to-teacher ratios which differ between schools.
The total budget came to around $41.9 million. Dr. Brand mentioned that he would discuss the budget with the Town Manager and present the full budget for the School Committee on Jan. 22. There will be a budget hearing meeting held on Feb. 12, 2020.
After the reading of a few more revised School Committee policies, committee member M.J. Byrnes plugged the MASC School Committee orientation class being held at Everett High School on Jan. 11.
The next School Committee meeting will be held on Jan. 8, after winter vacation from Dec. 23 - Jan. 1, 2020.
