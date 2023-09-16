WILMINGTON — The Select Board took a vote on Monday night during their meeting to invite all of the town’s department heads to indicate their willingness to serve as interim town manager as the next step in their search process.
The decision was made given that the Town Manager Search Committee elected not to take up any search or opinion on candidates for interim town manager, so it would be the board’s responsibility alone. The board voted previously to allow the search committee to decide whether they wanted to take up the interim search, as well.
Town Manager Jeff Hull urged the board to focus on finding a temporary town manager earlier in the meeting. He reminded them that he was retiring on Oct. 31, and there would not be a town manager after that date unless they act quickly.
When the agenda item to consider the process and next steps for the interim town manager came up, it was Chair Gary DePalma who suggested that an email be sent to all of the town department heads requesting their response if they would be interested in filling in the temporary position. He proposed allowing a short time period for the response given the urgency of the situation.
Select Board member Greg Bendel asked if the chair was expecting the board to take a vote based on identified interest at their next meeting. DePalma answered that he intended to do so if possible.
Kevin Caira suggested allowing the department heads until Sept. 22 to respond in case any are out of office. They eventually settled on the 20th to allow the chair time to place the vote on the board’s agenda for their Sept. 25 meeting.
Frank West reminded the board that they already invited the assistant town manager to indicate her interest and gotten her response but not acted upon it.
“If nothing else, we owe the assistant town manager a response to the letter of intent that she delivered,” he maintained.
He went on to say that in his opinion it didn’t make sense not to consider Susan Inman for the interim position, since she acts as town manager when the town manager is on vacation.
During public comment, resident Mike McCoy also questioned the board’s lack of action regarding assigning the temporary position to Inman, saying he was a strong supporter of promoting from within.
West proposed that the board interview Inman, offer her the job if she’s found to be a worthy candidate, and only if negotiations aren’t successful then they may seek alternate candidates.
Lilia Maselli replied that in her opinion the board sufficiently addressed Inman’s response in their meetings. She recalled a prior discussion where a few of the board members agreed that Inman shouldn’t serve as temporary town manager if she wanted to apply to the permanent town manager position.
Kevin Caira restated the same sentiment, adding he felt that anyone who indicates willingness to serve as acting town manager should recuse themselves from the permanent position application, and vice versa.
DePalma disagreed with the idea that it would deter candidates to have the acting town manager apply for the permanent position.
“Everyone should have the right to apply, whether they’re sitting in the position of temporary town manager or not,” he continued.
West asked the other board members if they intended to include the assistant town manager in the candidate pool with the department heads that they would now be emailing to gauge their interest. Maselli stated that in her opinion they should include Inman in the candidate pool with any town department heads.
It is unclear whether the board previously suggested any individual response be given to Inman about her interest and how the board would move forward with other candidates, but no official motion or request to do so was made that night.
Maselli then urged the board to return to the motion at hand, which was to expand the pool to include any interested town department head. The vote passed 4-1, with West making the only ‘no’ vote.
Hull confirmed that the communication to all of the town department heads would be sent out the next day asking them to indicate their interest by Wednesday Sept. 20.
