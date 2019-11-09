WILMINGTON — Last week, Wilmington Middle School eighth grader Sofia Pitzen was selected to be this year’s Project 351 Ambassador for the Town of Wilmington.
Project 351 is a nonprofit organization focused on youth engagement and community service. Each year, one eighth grader from each of the 351 cities and towns of Massachusetts is nominated to participate. The goal of the program is to invoke positive change within the community through the efforts of unsung heroes and quiet leaders within the community.
Pleasantly surprised about being chosen, Pitzen says she is looking forward to seeing what the program will bring and how it will influence the greater Massachusetts community.
“I'm really excited about the opportunity to put myself in other kids' shoes,” she said. “I want to learn what the program entails and how community service can make such a great impact in people's lives.”
Regarding her hobbies and extracurriculars, Pitzen takes a great interest in the arts, primarily singing, dancing, and acting. She participates in Acappella, Drama Club, and Student Council. In terms of her community service experience, Pitzen has participated in Best Buddies.
In the future, Pitzen hopes to travel and learn more about the world around her, all while continuing to give back to the community. She emphasizes the importance of becoming involved with community service at a young age, in order to expand their perspective of the world around them.
“I think it's so important when teenagers and kids become involved in community service because it opens up their eyes and shows them that the world is much bigger than just their town that they live in,” said Pitzen. “We cannot ignore the needs of the less fortunate and it's important for kids to understand how communities work together around the world.”
Project 351 will kick off for the year at their annual Launch Day, hosted by John Hancock and media partner WBZ-TV. The day will include a kick-off at Faneuil Hall, team-based service at Boston nonprofit organizations, and will conclude with a Service Celebration at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
