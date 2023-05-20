WILMINGTON — On Wednesday May 10, the School Committee reconsidered all of their current positions and subcommittee assignments to make room for changes and reassignments.
Then Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson shared that it has been an honor to serve as chair for the past four years. She added it was probably too much to continue through this past year. She said she’d still be somewhere at the committee table but she was ready to take a break from the position of chair. She hoped another committee member would be able to step up.
M.J. Byrnes nominated David Ragsdale to be the chair. Ragsdale accepted the nomination, and the committee voted unanimously in favor of his appointment. He previously served in the role of vice chair.
Bryson nominated Jesse Fennelly as vice chair. He also accepted and the committee approved.
Byrnes was nominated and voted in as secretary again.
Ragsdale expressed gratitude to Bryson for her time as chair and then stepped into his new role to lead the committee through their subcommittee assignments and openings.
Byrnes proposed that they go through each subcommittee and give all of the current designees the chance to say whether they wanted to stay or step back.
Ragsdale mentioned that he’d like to step back from his spot on the policy subcommittee. He also said that this committee could use a student representative should committee member Audrey LaConte elicit a volunteer.
Bryson shared that she previously was on the policy subcommittee but stepped back when she started as the chair. She added that this subcommittee takes on a lot of work as they revise the policies.
Fennelly said that they hadn’t reviewed half of the committee’s policies yet.
Ragsdale shared that the current members were Fennelly and Turner. Fennelly said he would be happy to remain on this committee, but Turner expressed a desire to be an alternate instead of a main designee. Byrnes and Bryson volunteered to join the subcommittee.
Byrnes discussed the sick time subcommittee, which had one opening, involved sporadic commitment but she’d like to stay. Mike Mercaldi volunteered to fill the other seat.
Ragsdale, Bryson, and Samaha all wanted to stay on the Superintendent Evaluation Committee. Ragsdale explained that this involves meeting maybe once or twice a year to combine their superintendent evaluations into one at the end of the school year.
Ragsdale noted that the representative to the Wilmington Educational Foundation Board was open, and Turner volunteered to step in. Fennelly also mentioned that he used to be the committee’s representative but the meetings had conflicted with his work schedule which led him to step down.
Ragsdale detailed that the Wellness Advisory Committee had one opening along with the designee of Byrnes. Byrnes said she’d be happy to stay and have a partner to alternate meetings with. Ragsdale himself decided to join.
LaConte asked if a student could join, and Ragsdale said a student could join this subcommittee along with the WEF Board representative subcommittee.
There was no volunteer to be the School Committee representative to the Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). The chair said he served on this subcommittee and found it very interesting and valuable. He suggested they hold this assignment until someone was interested.
Next, he said their subcommittee relative to legislative representatives are Byrnes and Fennelly. Byrnes expressed desire to remain. Fennelly said he could remain but he’d be willing to step back. Byrnes provided that it merely involved making connections with the town’s legislative representatives and bringing issues to them, but there aren’t any meetings.
Mercaldi volunteered to take Fennelly’s place.
Ragsdale said Byrnes, Samaha, and himself made up the School Committee Handbook and Protocol Subcommittee. Byrnes said she’d prefer to stay on in order to finish what she’d started. Samaha also wanted to remain. Ragsdale said he’d be willing to step back or stay. Bryson volunteered to take Ragsdale’s spot.
LaConte asked about the difference between the handbook and policy. Byrnes answered saying the handbook is a resource for onboarding School Committee members including rules and information to reach out.
Turner and Fennelly both said they’d prefer to continue being representatives on the town hall/school administration building committee. Byrnes suggested that they should stay for consistency.
Mercaldi volunteered to take up the open spot on the Wildwood School Building Committee alongside Ragsdale and Byrnes.
Byrnes said she would step back from being an alternate on the Family Communications Subcommittee. The main designees were Bryson and Samaha. Mercaldi volunteered to be the new alternate, but Ragsdale reasoned that this committee didn’t need an alternate.
Ragsdale said he’d like to step back from the Equity Subcommittee, which made room for Turner to step in. Bryson and Samaha said they’d like to remain. Ragsdale volunteered to be the alternate and said that students would be welcome here as well.
The Budget Subcommittee added Mercaldi and Fennelly became an alternate. The other members continue to be Bryson and Turner.
There weren’t any changes made to representatives in ongoing contract negotiations.
Byrnes proposed they add a subcommittee regarding actions for resolutions for the MASC conferences, which Ragsdale countered could be added into the role of legislative liaison.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand suggested that the committee make a calendar of subcommittee meetings, a sentiment with which other members agreed.
