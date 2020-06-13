WILMINGTON — On Sunday, June 7, 2020 the Wilmington High School Class of 2020 held its commencement ceremonies. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the commencement ceremonies took on a new form, in order to comply with state social-distancing and public health guidelines.
Consequently, a virtual commencement took place, streamed on WCTV and Facebook Live. The ceremony featured speeches from both community members and students, as well as a slideshow featuring the senior portrait of each member of the graduating class. In addition to the virtual commencement ceremony, Wilmington graduates received their diplomas from Wilmington High School Principal, Linda Peters, in a brief drive-through, outdoor procession.
To begin the virtual commencement ceremony, Katie McConologue, President of the Class of 2020, addressed her class. She noted the importance of perseverance in the face of challenges, saying the Class of 2020 has faced the unexpected but will ultimately emerge stronger from it.
Following McConologue were Jennifer Bryson and Steve Bjork, the Chair and Vice Chair of the Wilmington School Committee. Both noted the resiliency demonstrated by the graduating seniors. Despite unprecedented circumstances, the Wilmington community saw them face these challenges with open minds and positive attitudes.
Bjork specifically noted the importance of approaching this year’s challenges, as well as any challenges, with a positive outlook and humor, for it makes it easier to persevere.
Wilmington Town Manager Jeffrey Hull also spoke to the Class of 2020. He emphasized the need for one to possess and spread gratitude in the face of hardship, drawing upon the community’s love and support throughout their childhoods as a key example.
“These last three months have been anything but normal, but in spite of this, the glass is not half empty but in fact half full,” Hull said. “Ask yourself ‘what can I take away from this moment?’”
Also giving addresses to the Class of 2020 were Greg Bendel, the Chair of the Wilmington Board of Selectmen, Dr. Glenn Brand, Superintendent of Wilmington Public Schools, and Wilmington High School Principal Linda Peters. Within his speech, Brand emphasized the importance of unity and engagement within one’s community in the face of adversity.
In her address, Principal Peters commended the heroism of the Class of 2020, discussing their ability to simultaneously survive and thrive in difficult circumstances. She emphasized the positive impact the students have had on the greater school community, noting how this ending, despite its unusualness, would turn into a beginning.
Following her address, Peters recognized the top students in the senior class. They were: Mansi Thakker (Class of 2020 Essayist), Evy Miller-Nuzzo (Salutatorian), and Sukethram Sivakumar (Valedictorian).
Within her speech, Thakker noted the challenges she and her classmates faced throughout their high school experiences, stating how they have shaped and molded them in preparation for the future.
Miller-Nuzzo noted that despite the current focus on COVID-19, it is not, and should not be the sole definer of their high school experience; their memories of WHS go far before the pandemic.
“I won’t accept the label of ‘The Class of 2020: The One that had Everything Cancelled,’” she said. “We are the Class of 2020: The One that Persisted.”
Sivakumar noted the ability of the Class of 2020 to rise to the challenges presented by the pandemic.
“We’ve been able to face a challenge like no other class,” he said. “Together we have been able to make a difference in our community. Even in these difficult times, we’ve been able to come together for this graduation.”
The Wilmington High School Class of 2020 Commencement can be viewed on WCTV.org or on the WCTV: Wilmington Community Television Facebook page.
