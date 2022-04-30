WILMINGTON — At a recent Board of Selectmen meeting in early April, the board recognized James Gillis, a former member of the Shawsheen Tech Regional School Committee. Selectman Gregory Bendel made the first statement.
Gillis finished his time on the committee, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they weren’t able to celebrate his accomplishments.
Board members thanked him for his 27 years of service and dedication and congratulated him on a long career.
Gillis said it was a fast 27 years, and it was if he snapped his fingers and it was gone.
Chairwoman Lilia Maselli asked what he would miss the most, and he said the people he worked with, the staff, and the support from the Town of Wilmington.
The second recognition of the evening was to Robert Peterson, a member of the Shawsheen Tech Regional School Committee.
Peterson was appointed to his seat in 1994 to serve as a temporary member filling in for Gillis, and then years later, they are sitting together at the same table celebrating long careers.
Both were celebrated for their professionalism, their service, their honesty, and where they set the bar for future volunteers for their town. Certificates were given to both of them.
The next topic was Paul Alunni, town engineer, in regards to the order of alteration of layout for Lowell Street.
Alumni then spoke to the board about the intersection connecting Woburn Street and Lowell Street, and how this layout alteration will allow for the widening of sidewalks and a designated right turn lane. Alumni provided an aerial visual aid to the board to show where the alterations would occur.
He talked about the generous donation of a property owner in the designated 12 foot strip, and said that there would be ample progress by April of next year if the board voted yes on the project.
When it was opened to the board, member Kevin Caira asked if all sides of the intersection would have a right turn lane, or just the proposed side of the intersection, and Alumni answered that it would just be that one side shown on the diagram, but all sides of the intersection will have a designated left turn lane.
The board then moved to vote on the matter, and they voted unanimously in support of this alteration.
After a recess, the selectmen went into communications. They received memorandums from the town manager regarding the last meeting on MBTA safety, then from Selectman Caira regarding the update on Town Hall and School Administration Building Committee, then from Selectman Bendel regarding an update on the Senior Center Building Committee.
They received three more memorandums, one from Michael Woods, DPW Director, and Joseph Lobao, who is the Business and Utility manager, regarding the Grant Award, the MADEP PFAS6 Interim Response Grant Program, and finally, one from George Hooper, Public Buildings Superintendent regarding an update on the remediation on the Wildwood School oil spill.
Finally, they received Communications from the ABCC, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission regarding the expansion of patio services and takeaway/delivery of alcohol by on-premises licensees and guidelines for outdoor alcoholic beverage service areas.
The board then looked at things to consider. The list included executing access with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to conduct soil borings relative to the Route 38 bridge replacement project over the MBTA commuter rail, a request from ESL teacher and curriculum team leader in Wilmington Public Schools to use Rotary Park on May 9 from 3 - 4 p.m. for a student and family social gathering and provide information on mindfulness and relaxation, and a request from the Director of Veterans Services to conduct a Memorial Day Parade on May 30.
They then looked at three requests from individuals in regards to disclosure in accordance with Chapter 268A Section 20(b) relative to summer employment with Wilmington Recreation.
Other things the board looked to consider were from Recreation Director Karen Campbell to use the town common and Gazebo for the Summer Concert Series on July Wednesdays, a request of Library Director Christina Stewart to use the Swain Green for a variety of summer events for children, a request of Town Clerk, Elizabeth Lawrenson to appoint more election workers for 2022.
And, requests from Kathleen Timmons to place signs of graduating seniors from Wilmington High School and Shawsheen Tech on the town common, from Site One Landscape Supply to donate lights to illuminate military flags on the town common as a part of an Eagle Scout project, and a summer meeting schedule for the board.
There were no public comments.
The only announcements made concerned an acknowledgement that the board was wearing blue in recognition of Autism Awareness month.
Important dates acknowledged are:
April 30, with Brush drop off at Old Main Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the annual Town Meeting at 9 p.m. in the High School auditorium.
May 4, with the Town/School Administration Building Committee Meeting happening at Town Hall at 6 p.m.
And May 9, with the Special Olympics Opening Ceremony at Wilmington High School at 9 a.m.
Residents wishing to view the full meeting, or look deeper into discussion on the MBTA and the questions asked can do so by viewing the full recorded meeting on the Wilmington MA Meetings YouTube Channel, or can look at the meeting’s agenda online.
