WILMINGTON — On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, former Wilmington elementary school teacher Daniel Hakim, 37, of North Andover, was charged with five new counts of sexual abuse after two more minors came forward with accusations of abuse.
Hakim already faced 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 following an arrest earlier this year in June.
After last Thursdays indictment by an Essex County Grand Jury of the five new charges of sexual abuse, Hakim now faces a total of 37 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child and two counts of rape of a child. The total number of alleged victims is 12, all between the ages of 6 and 8 years old.
The alleged incidents took place while Hakim was employed at the Saltonstall Elementary School in Salem, where he was a physical education teacher from 2015 to 2018.
Prior to working for the Salem Public School system, Hakim was employed at the Brooks School in Andover and The Shawsheen Elementary School in Wilmington.
According to Hakim’s attorney, David Yannetti, Hakim is married and a father of five children. He has pleaded not guilty to the previous charges and denies the new charges, as well.
Hakim is currently ordered to wear a GPS monitor and is under house arrest at his home in North Andover.
Hakim's next appearance in court is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023.
