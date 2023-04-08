WILMINGTON — The School Committee continued their discussion around changing the school calendar relative to the scheduled “Columbus Day” holiday during their meeting on Wednesday, March 22, eventually deciding not to make any changes.
Residents came forward both in opposition and in favor of the removal of “Columbus Day” from the name of the holiday on the calendar during public comment.
Scott Neville, also a Finance Committee member, first spoke up in support of removing “Columbus Day” from the name on the holiday. He commented that naming the holiday after Columbus creates an environment where he is glorified. While he said that he understands and supports learning about Italian heritage, he wants to see curriculum explore opportunities to celebrate both Native American and Italian heritage.
Janet Engrem stood up as a proud member of the Sons (and Daughters) of Italy to say that they celebrate Columbus Day, similar to St. Patrick’s Day, with an Italian heritage celebration and parades.
“I’m angered and shocked that we are being discriminated against,” she said.
She named all of the ways that the Sons and Daughters of Italy has supported the school system and suggested that removing Columbus Day would lead to removing holidays like Thanksgiving.
Michelle Caira Norton suggested that this effort would next require the renaming of holidays like Presidents’ Day because of some presidents owning slaves, the Fourth of July for the same reason, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day in light of his extramarital affairs. She likened removing Columbus Day to “erasing history by tipping statues.”
She also said that replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day is pitting two ethnic groups against each other.
One resident commented that removing Columbus Day in this way would be taking a piece of our country’s history out of classrooms and increase division. Another said that they should leave the holiday as it is and celebrate Indigenous peoples on Aug. 9. Other commenters agreed that this would be discriminatory and favoring one narrative.
Lou Cimaglia asked about how the changing of the calendar came up and why the good and bad of Christopher Columbus can’t both be recognized.
In response, Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson explained that this has been a topic of conversation for more than three years among the committee members. She spoke to the fact that they all do research and receive concerns from parents in support of changing the holiday due to inaccurate understandings of history from the glorification of Columbus. The committee ended the public comment time with a room of disgruntled residents in attendance.
When it came time for the committee to discuss, they shared regard for the reflections made by the residents present in the meeting.
M.J. Byrnes suggested that the change from Columbus Day would work against the culture of inclusivity and unity that they are trying to create in the school district.
“I’d rather see it as a celebration of two very strong and wonderful cultures that contributed to this country,” she said.
Stephen Turner said that there were great reasons to celebrate Italian-American heritage, but not Christopher Columbus.
“He is a problematic person to glorify,” he continued, attesting to the research that he did on top of the knowledge he had already on the subject.
Instead of celebrating Columbus, he said he’d want to celebrate Italian culture more broadly with the holiday.
Jay Samaha reflected upon his previous opinion due to residents saying that they were being discriminated against.
“I do not want to take an action against inclusivity. I want to have a culture that’s including everybody and not pitting one culture against another,” he said.
Jesse Fennelly proposed that they leave the calendar with Columbus Day listed as it is, since it’s both a state and a federal holiday, without adding or taking away anything.
David Ragsdale reiterated his previous opinion that they take away the names of all the holidays and just list “Holiday/No School.”
Bryson made a motion to take no action and leave Columbus Day and all other named holidays as they are currently listed. The vote to support the motion passed 5-2.
However, the calendar in full vote still remains to be taken up at their next meeting on April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.