WILMINGTON — The Planning Board approved several draft conditions for projects across town on Tuesday night during their meeting while continuing others as appropriate. They started by approving the sign special permit for 66 Concord St. after ending the public hearing relative to replacing one of the existing signs for a single tenant.
The public hearing eventually ended before they approved the site plan review, parking relief special permit, and stormwater management permit at 353 Middlesex Ave. A representative for the project explained that they had addressed the comments from the Department of Public Works and created a stormwater basin along the front of the site.
A resident spoke up to suggest adding trees along the Waltham Street line, which the Planning Board and the representative agreed would be difficult.
Four projects that night requested to be continued until the Jan. 3 meeting and their action deadlines extended to Jan. 31: Eagleview Drive off Marion Street, 208 Main St., 40-50 Fordham Road, 326 Ballardvale St., and Cross Street.
The board approved two requests for site plan review waivers: one for 200 Research Drive, and one for 101 Main St. For Research Drive, a representative for the applicant detailed that they met the zoning requirements for open space, and the site plan review process would cause a long delay. At 101 Main St., Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich explained that the applicant completed the work before being informed that he should’ve sought a building permit. He enclosed some of the back of the building.
They then moved into the discussion regarding 99 Fordham Road’s parking relief special permit. The applicants mentioned that the construction was almost complete for their 246-parking spot facility, except that the town’s issue replacing the water main stalled their own efforts in the water line.
They asked the Planning Board for temporary relief in order to use the driveway at the site and access the facility while they wait for the town to replace the water main.
Planning Board member Peter Moser asked where the access is, and they clarified that the property has a second driveway separate from that of the Shriner’s Auditorium.
Wilmington resident Kathy Flynn spoke up about the outcome of the discussion, citing a concern with water drainage at the site. The applicant’s representatives clarified that they would continue the work as per the building permit to improve the water main and repave 100 feet regardless of the board’s discussion.
“We have obligations to our tenants,” they said.
Gingrich confirmed that the request was reasonable due to the delay caused by the town. She proposed their motion specify that the relief depends upon staff inspection of the site to confirm that the remaining work was completed. The board moved accordingly.
The board’s continued public hearing for the Birch Street definitive subdivision began with a request by counsel Mike Newhouse for some clarity on either the possibility to get a waiver or on how to proceed with changes for a few of the comments from Town Engineer Paul Alunni. He specifically asked for direction on the street grade, length of the dead end, proposed turnaround, and driveway curb cuts.
Regarding the proposed turnaround, he mentioned that they could increase the diameter to 46 feet but not meet the request of 100 feet.
“We don’t believe there’s any safety risk getting vehicles there,” Newhouse continued.
The board felt strongly that the fire department should have the final say on what size turnaround would be acceptable. They also proposed extending the turnaround onto one of the lots for more space.
The board also suggested working with the town engineer for the proposed grade.
Chair Terri Boland commented that it would be fine to include sidewalks on just one side of the road but he’d want to see the street be closer to 24 feet in width.
After that, Newhouse addressed comments from the public. Two residents spoke up asking what it meant that the encroachment on their property would be removed with their permission. Newhouse said that, so long as the residents agreed, their plan would be to create a single curb to straighten out the existing road by taking up some of the curb on their property and seeding it.
However, they responded that they were not comfortable with this and the applicant should find a way around it.
Another resident asked when the environmental impact of the project would be considered. Engineer Luke Roy clarified that they would file a notice of intent to the Conservation Commission and receive public notice about their review meeting with that board. This project’s public hearing was continued.
Doug Lynch provided context for 41 Westdale Ave.’s non-conforming lot special permit that they would construct a single-family home and extend the pavement with a 2-foot compression to hold water. He also asked one of the conditions to be reconsidered and the board agreed to update the condition in their approval.
For 800 Salem St.’s site plan review, stormwater management permit, groundwater protection district special permit, and sign special permit, representative Matthew Costa went through all of the town engineer’s comments, which were mostly regarding traffic and flooding. Costa maintained that the project wouldn’t add to traffic because they would repurpose most of the earth material onsite. In order to work through remaining issues, they continued the public hearing until January.
The board voted to end the public hearing for 38 Upton Drive that night with the expectation that a draft condition would require a new traffic study. They voted to continue the public hearing for 26 Upton Drive for adding three antennas, mostly because draft decisions weren’t written yet.
For the Zoning Board of Appeals cases, Gingrich reported that revised site plans were shared for 100-104 West St., and the board recommended the same as their previous recommendation for 278 Lowell St.
They lastly approved a motion to release a portion of the surety for Garden of Eden definitive subdivision while holding the last 10 percent for 18 months as a contingency.
